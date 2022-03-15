Savannah Stage Company to Open Their 10th Season With THE JUNGLE BOOK

Artistic Director Jayme Tinti has announced the opening show of Savannah Stage Company's 10th Season, a Milestone Season of Fearlessness, with The Jungle Book adapted from Rudyard Kipling's novel by Ezra Colón. This one act adaptation will be on tour to schools and local venues throughout April and features their 2022 Teen Company, a group of 12-17 year old professional actors.

Join Mowgli, the man cub, on an adventure through the jungle! Mowgli is being hunted by an evil tiger named Shere Khan and with his best friends and teachers, Baloo the bear and Bagheera the panther, Mowgli must learn the laws of the jungle and find out what it means to be man.

For their 10th season of serving this beautiful city, SSC is reminded that the things that seemed impossible a decade ago not only exist today, but are growing, thriving, and evolving. Each and every soul that has encountered our work was just a dream 10 years ago. This year Savannah Stage Company encourages each and everyone to seek their dreams and live a life of fearlessness.

After a battle with cancer that began in 2020, Artistic Director and Co Founder, Jayme Tinti, returns to the director's chair for the first time, bringing her bravery and imagination that gives Savannah Stage Company its specific brand of storytelling. Jayme was voted BEST LOCAL THEATRE DIRECTOR from 2016-2020 by the readers of Connect Savannah. Co Founder Wesley Pridgen is serving as choreographer for this production, bringing to life the many animals that Mowgli encounters on his adventures. Assisting Wesley and serving as Acting Coach is company member Lexi Balaoing Ambrose, voted BEST LOCAL ACTRESS and VOCALIST from 2017-2020. Original music is composed by McKenna Lyons whose music could be heard in SSC's original adaptation of Alice in Wonderland in 2021.

Bringing this story to life is Savannah Stage Company's Teen Company, a group of brave and bold professional actors between the ages of 12-17. These actors are from schools throughout Chatham county including Savannah Arts Academy, Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts, and Godley Station. The company is led by Abigail D'Aguillo, last seen as Brutus in our 2021 production of The Tragedy of Julius Caesar. The cast also includes other Julius Caesar teen company members, Isa Lilja-Vazquez and Jada Banks. SSC is proud to welcome new comers Liv Dugas, Katie Grace Lanier, Tyler Shaw, Josiah Williams, and Evie Bartlett.

The Jungle Book will be on tour throughout the month of April to schools with three chances for the public to catch the show! First stop is a free show at 2pm at Starland Yard where audience members can order lunch from one of the many food trucks available, grab a spot in the grass, and enjoy The Jungle Book out in the sun! On Wednesday April 13th, SSC will be out at the beautiful Tybee Post Theater at 7pm, and the grand finale will be on Saturday April 30th from 10am-2pm for Family Fun Day featuring The Jungle Book at the Savannah Theatre. This family friendly event will feature face painting, puppet making, cookie decorating, music, and much.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHO: Savannah Stage Company

WHAT: presents The Jungle Book adapted from Rudyard Kipling's novel byEzra Colón

WHERE: Saturday April 9th at Starland Yard, Wednesday April 13th at Tybee Post Theater, and Saturday April 30th for Family Fun Day at the Savannah Theatre

WHEN: throughout April

PRICE: varies based on performance location [$0 - $20]

INFO & TICKETS: http://www.savannahstagecompany.com/shop-ssc

Photo credit: Angelica Sorauf