Savannah Stage Company Announces SPRING AWAKENING And More For 2023 Season

Other productions for the season include Antigone, Every Brilliant Thing, and The Drunken Bachelorette.

Feb. 27, 2023  

Savannah Stage Company has announced its 11th Season of accessible, professional theatre - a Season of Experimentation! SSC believes that art loves order and that they must be scientists of their art, not relying on talent but on observation, research, experimentation, data, and reporting. They believe their rehearsal is their laboratory and in order to grow, they must experiment.

The 2023 Season was announced with a party on Thursday February 23rd in the courtyard at FBC. At the party guests were invited to experience "snack sized" segments of the upcoming shows, getting a glimpse into what's in store for the year. Savannah Stage Company members were honored with the Annual Golden Lightbulb Awards. These awards are given to the company members that live each of SSC's values of Bravery, Imagination, Accessibility, Action Drive Storytelling, and Growth to the fullest!

Presenting Savannah Murder Mystery Party Bike and the case of The Drunken Bachelorette! Join SSC and Savannah Sip & Cycle for Savannah's only Murder Mystery Party Bike! This unique and interactive experience for audiences 21+, will have them retracing steps, interviewing eyewitnesses, examining clues, and oh, yeah, drinking on a Sip & Cycle Party Bike through downtown! Bookings begin March 24th!

In June, SSC will be staging the award-winning musical Spring Awakening, a daring exploration of teenage self-discovery, rebellion, and the journey to adulthood with book & lyrics by Steven Sater and Music by Duncan Sheik. The winner of eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Entertainment Weekly called Spring Awakening, "the most gorgeous Broadway score this decade,".

On stage at Tybee Post Theater is Every Brilliant Thing, a comedy about depression and the lengths we go to for those we love by Duncan Macmillan with Johnny Donahoe. This play has become a smash hit worldwide and has been performed in over 20 countries, featuring artistic director Jayme Tinti making their mainstage debut in this one actor immersive experience for the audience where they, too, are on stage! Every Brilliant Thing is being produced in conjunction with Suicide Awareness Month and aims to acknowledge those affected by suicide, raise awareness, and connect individuals to treatment services.

The teen company will bring the classic Antigone to life. This adaptation of Sophocles' story was written by Savannah Stage Company staple and Playwright in Residence at Barter Theatre, Catherine Bush. In addition to SSC's long standing tradition of making theatre accessible though touring, it will also be available for student matinees and evening performances open to the public.

Experiments in the performing arts don't end there, as Savannah Stage Company is also proud to introduce a second session of their B.I.G. Performing Arts Camp. B.I.G. stands for Bravery, Imagination, and Growth - values that are at the heart of Savannah Stage Company's mission.

Auditions are March 11th and 12th, come join SSC this season and experience the power of theatre and the importance of imagination and bravery!



