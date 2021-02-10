Savannah Repertory Theatre Begins Streaming BRILLIANT TRACES Next Week

SAVANNAH REP announces that the next production in their 20/21 digital season, Cindy Lou Johnson's Brilliant Traces, will star New York stage veterans Victoria Mack (Broadway’s Venus in Fur, The Mint Theater) and Andrew Ramcharan Guilarte (TV’s Jessica Jones and Person of Interest).

Set in a remote cabin in Alaska, this multi-camera shoot produced under COVID-19 guidelines is a full staging of this lyrical, adventurous two-hander about loneliness and solitude directed by Savannah Rep's Associate Artistic Director Nick Corley (Broadway’s You Can’t Take It With You & The Mystery of Edwin Drood) with cinematography by Christopher Soucy, stage management by Jenn Bishop, and stage design by Erik Bishop.

It will stream from Thursday, February 18 through Sunday, February 21 at http://savannahrep.anywhereseat.com.

Ticket codes are now on sale for $20 at http://savannahrep.anywhereseat.com - one code may be used by an entire household.