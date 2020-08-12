Savannah Ballet Theatre Resumes In-Person Classes in September

Classes range from preschool to high school level.

Savannah Ballet is resuming in-person classes beginning on September 8.

Learn more and register at https://www.savannahballettheatre.org/.

Classes are as follows:

Preschool Classes - Ages 2-4

Basic Ballet Technique, Rhythmic Tap, Social Skills, Dance Games, Musical Exploration, Arts Appreciation, Creative Movement, and Fun!

Young Dancers - Kindergarten-5th Grade

Learning to Fly with Vaganova Method Ballet Technique, Jazz, and Tap

Middle School Dance - Grades 6-8

Technique, Pointe Shoes, Lots of Movement, Harder Steps and Bigger Accomplishments.

Advanced/High School Dance - Grade 9-12

Advanced Ballet, Intricate Pointe Work, Variation, Jazz, Contemporary

