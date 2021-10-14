Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center Celebrates The Legendary Nat King Cole with An All-Star Holiday Performance

The holidays at City Springs are a magical time of year, and what better way to kick them off than with a tribute to the "king" of "The Christmas Song," Nat King Cole!

Nat King Cole Christmas is a festive holiday concert celebrating one of America's most beloved musical legends. This program will feature some of the greatest songs ever written, performed by an all-star lineup led by three-time GRAMMY Award-winning music director and drummer, Terri Lyne Carrington.

Two shows are scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 20: a matinee performance at 2 p.m. and an evening performance at 8 p.m.

The performances in Byers Theatre will feature special guest vocalists Lisa Fischer, Tony Lindsay, and Chris Walker; tap dancing icon and vocalist Jared Grimes; and musicians Christian Sands on piano, Ben Williams on bass, and Dan Wilson on guitar. Collectively, this group holds 14 GRAMMY Awards, three Latin GRAMMY Awards, and 21 GRAMMY nominations. To learn more about the featured performers, visit https://citysprings.com/events/nat-king-cole-christmas.

"We are excited to bring such a talented lineup to Sandy Springs," said Mayor Rusty Paul. "Nat King Cole is the quintessential holiday artist and we are honored to celebrate him on our stage. As we head into the holiday season, we look forward to continuing established traditions and starting new ones right here in Sandy Springs."

From the producer of the acclaimed Nat King Cole at 100 centennial concerts with the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, this tribute to Cole's legacy is both an aural and visual experience celebrating him as an inspirational icon.

Tickets for these performances can be purchased at citysprings.com, or by calling the box office at 770-206-2022.