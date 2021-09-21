SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE Comes to The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre

Cobb PARKS and the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre are bringing the Stephen Sondheim classic, SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE, to life in their musicals-in-concert series. This is the fourth concert in the Anderson Theatre's 2021 season, following the box office record-breaking concerts of CHESS, NINE, and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND.

"The purpose of this series is to highlight these beautiful stories and scores, some rarely seen or heard in Atlanta," says Managing and Artistic Director, Jono Davis. "SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE is our most ambitious concert, to date, and we cannot wait to share this story with patrons." This performance is one night only on Saturday, October 9 at 8:00pm. It features a cast of 16 actors and an orchestra of 12 musicians. "Like many recent iterations of this production, it relies heavily on projections and visual cues to tell the story. We're exploring new territory with this one, so I'm 20% anxious and 80% thrilled!"

Billy Tighe stars as George, in this musical about artist George Seurat and the creation of his masterpiece A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. "SUNDAY IN THE PARK is a masterpiece in the musical theater canon," Tighe explains. "It ran for over 600 performances and won the Pulitzer Prize. It dives deep into the psyche of the artist and fundamentally focuses on the universal pursuit of human connection and acceptance."

Many will find songs from this show familiar, as they have become staples in musical theatre cabarets, revues, and auditions. "I was 18 years old. It was my senior year of uni., and my classmate in my Scene to Song class asked if I would perform 'We Do Not Belong Together' with him," recalls Janine Ayn, who will star as George's mistress and model, Dot. "Once I heard that song, I knew I had to hear more, and the minute I did, I fell in love."

SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE stars Billy Tighe* as George, Janine Ayn as Dot/Marie, Jeff McKerley* as Jules/Bob, Natasha Drena* as Yvonne/Naomi, and Benjamin H. Moore* as Soldier/Alex. The cast is rounded out with Atlanta favorites, Adam Washington, Chloe Cordle, Robert Mitchel Owenby, Lamont J. Hill, Lilliangina Quinones, Marcie Millard, Charlie T. Thomas, Jill Hames, Hannah Lake, Jaymyria Etienne, and Eden Mew. This concert is directed by Heidi Cline McKerley, music directed by S. Renee Clark, and choreographed by Candy Mclellan.

