Rome Little Theatre Presents EVERY BRILLIANT THING

1. Ice cream. 2. Water fights. 3. Staying up late and being allowed to watch TV.

So begins a list in the critically-acclaimed play Every Brilliant Thing, written by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe, and running March 10-13 at Rome Little Theatre. The production features Amy Mendes as the narrator, and is directed by Chris Davidson.

A young girl begins a list of all the brilliant things in the world to convince her mother, who is suffering from depression, that life is worth living. What starts as a small gesture grows over her lifetime into a million entries that remind her of the simple joys of life and the profound power of hope.

This intimate production will be presented in-the-round, bringing theatre-goers together for this moving, uplifting, and often hilarious story of love and resilience. Though the piece is a solo performance by Mendes, audience members will become her collaborators. The result is an unforgettable shared experience that reminds us of the power found in connecting with the people around us.

The play is recommended for ages 13 and up. Masks are encouraged.

Every Brilliant Thing runs Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30p.m., and Sunday at 2:30p.m. March 10-13 at the DeSoto Theatre, 530 Broad St., Rome, GA 30161. Tickets are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors/students and can be purchased by calling the box office at 706-295-7171, Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting the theatre's website at www.romelittletheatre.com.