Renowned Entertainer Robert Ray To Spread JOY IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER At Virginia Highlands Church

Celebrating an astounding 53 years in show business, Robert Ray is set to captivate audiences with his newest holiday concert, "Joy In The Bleak Midwinter." The performance is scheduled for December 18 at 7:00 PM at Virginia Highlands Church.

Ray, a luminary known for his exceptional vocal prowess, virtuosic piano skills, and extraordinary musical arrangements, headlines a stellar lineup of vocalists, including Marliss Ameia, Jonathan Blalock, Forrest Fleming, Tony Glass, Truman Griffin, Dylan Hamilton, Amy Little, Shawn Megorden, Shane Mathis, Chris Saltalamacchio, Robert Ray himself, and Willie Sullivan.

The enchanting musical experience will be brought to life by the talented Damon Goff on piano, Brian Lopes on saxophone, Paul Fallat on percussion, and John Willingham on bass. Robert Ray will serve as the musical director, guiding the performance with his unmatched expertise.

The program promises a holiday potpourri of music, featuring classics such as "Christmastime Is Here," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "All Good Gifts," "Silver Bells," "Christmas Makes Me Cry," "The Christmas Song," "Merry Christmas Darling," "The Prayer," "From a Distance," "Winter Wonderland," and much more.

Tickets for "Joy In The Bleak Midwinter" can be purchased easily and securely by visiting Robert's Venmo account: @broadwayboy80. Ticket prices are $55 for General Admission and $100 for VIP Seating. Upon purchase, Robert will immediately send a message verifying your transaction, and your name will be on the list at the door.

About Robert Ray:

With a career spanning five decades, Robert Ray is a celebrated figure in show business, known for his remarkable vocal prowess, virtuosic piano skills, and extraordinary musical arrangements.

To learn more about Robert Ray, click here.