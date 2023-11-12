Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards

Renowned Entertainer Robert Ray To Spread JOY IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER At Virginia Highlands Church

The performance is scheduled for December 18 at 7:00 PM at Virginia Highlands Church.

By: Nov. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards Photo 1 Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Atlanta Awards
Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 2 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 3 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Renowned Entertainer Robert Ray To Spread JOY IN THE BLEAK MIDWINTER At Virginia Highlands Church

Celebrating an astounding 53 years in show business, Robert Ray is set to captivate audiences with his newest holiday concert, "Joy In The Bleak Midwinter." The performance is scheduled for December 18 at 7:00 PM at Virginia Highlands Church.

Ray, a luminary known for his exceptional vocal prowess, virtuosic piano skills, and extraordinary musical arrangements, headlines a stellar lineup of vocalists, including Marliss Ameia, Jonathan Blalock, Forrest Fleming, Tony Glass, Truman Griffin, Dylan Hamilton, Amy Little, Shawn Megorden, Shane Mathis, Chris Saltalamacchio, Robert Ray himself, and Willie Sullivan.

The enchanting musical experience will be brought to life by the talented Damon Goff on piano, Brian Lopes on saxophone, Paul Fallat on percussion, and John Willingham on bass. Robert Ray will serve as the musical director, guiding the performance with his unmatched expertise.

The program promises a holiday potpourri of music, featuring classics such as "Christmastime Is Here," "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," "All Good Gifts," "Silver Bells," "Christmas Makes Me Cry," "The Christmas Song," "Merry Christmas Darling," "The Prayer," "From a Distance," "Winter Wonderland," and much more.

Tickets for "Joy In The Bleak Midwinter" can be purchased easily and securely by visiting Robert's Venmo account: @broadwayboy80. Ticket prices are $55 for General Admission and $100 for VIP Seating. Upon purchase, Robert will immediately send a message verifying your transaction, and your name will be on the list at the door.

About Robert Ray:

With a career spanning five decades, Robert Ray is a celebrated figure in show business, known for his remarkable vocal prowess, virtuosic piano skills, and extraordinary musical arrangements.

To learn more about Robert Ray, click here.



RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
Stage Door Theatre And Academy Announces Exciting Lineup For November And December Photo
Stage Door Theatre And Academy Announces Exciting Lineup For November And December

This November and December, Stage Door Theatre and Stage Door Academy are showcasing an array of performances, blending professional productions with emerging student talent.

2
Springer Theatre To Honor Paul Pierce With Festival-Themed Community Block Party Photo
Springer Theatre To Honor Paul Pierce With Festival-Themed Community Block Party

Join us for a festival-themed community block party as Springer Theatre honors Paul Pierce. Don't miss this exciting celebration!

3
Petite Violette Hosts Holiday Dinner Shows Photo
Petite Violette Hosts Holiday Dinner Shows

The holidays head to Petite Violette already this month, with the return of the Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem show: HollyMark's Holiday Countdown to Murder. It opens the weekend of Saturday, November 18th and runs through Saturday, December 30th, playing on Friday and Saturday nights.

4
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Alliance Theatre This Holiday Season Photo
A CHRISTMAS CAROL to Return to the Alliance Theatre This Holiday Season

Performances begin this week for Alliance Theatre’s annual holiday production, A CHRISTMAS CAROL, returning to The Coca-Cola Stage November 11 – December 24, 2023.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer Video
Get a First Look at Alliance Theatre's A CHRISTMAS CAROL in New Trailer
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO Video
Watch the Official Cinematic Trailer for Atlanta Opera's RIGOLETTO
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Video
Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
Come From Away (Non-Equity) in Atlanta Come From Away (Non-Equity)
RiverCenter for the Performing Arts [Heard Theatre] (2/29-2/29)
Black Boys Cry in Atlanta Black Boys Cry
Tre's Place Theatre (12/09-12/10)PHOTOS
The Savannah Sipping Society in Atlanta The Savannah Sipping Society
The New Depot Players (4/25-5/05)
Les Miserables in Atlanta Les Miserables
Fox Theatre (6/04-6/09)
Laughing Stock in Atlanta Laughing Stock
The New Depot Players (2/22-3/03)
On Your Feet (Non-Equity) in Atlanta On Your Feet (Non-Equity)
The Classic Center [Theatre] (4/01-4/01)
Everybody's Talking About Jamie in Atlanta Everybody's Talking About Jamie
Actor's Express (2/15-3/03)
Almost, Maine in Atlanta Almost, Maine
Onstage Atlanta (3/15-4/07)
It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play in Atlanta It's A Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play
Stage Door Theatre (12/01-12/17)
The 1940's Radio Hour in Atlanta The 1940's Radio Hour
Earl and Rachel Smith Strand Theatre (11/10-11/19)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You