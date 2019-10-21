Pinch 'N' Ouch To Present GIRLS LIFE By Atlanta Native Grant McGowen

Love dies. Friendship never ends. GIRLS LIFE tells the story of three young women growing up in a big city. They share drunken nights out and have scandalous affairs, as they search to find their identity. After making its world premiere at Pinch 'N' Ouch back in 2016, GIRLS LIFE is back with a vengeance, illuminating the stage with powerhouse performances and poignant writing by Atlanta-native Grant McGowen.



Playwright Grant McGowen has been called "a voice of his generation" by critics. (Pure Politics) McGowen's other plays include WALL STREET WEDDING ("Best World Premiere of 2014" by Arts Atl) and LET'S MAKE IT ("Best Productions of 2013" by Arts Atl). His plays challenge audiences with important contemporary issues such as social equity, equality, LGBT+, domestic violence, depression, and social anxiety. This season, McGowen directed the Tony Award winning musical HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH and THE ANTIPODES by Pulitzer Prize Winner Annie Baker at Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre.



GIRLS LIFE stars PNO veteran Jackie Costello who performed in the world premiere of GIRLS LIFE back in 2016. Her other credits include McGowen's play WALL STREET WEDDING, THE WAY WE GET BY, SOME GIRLS, SPEED THE PLOW, PIZZA MAN, and THE ISSUES PLAYS. In her portrayal of the role "Diana," Jackie and was met with rave reviews. "Jackie Costello's Diana, in particular, is a fresh take on the tough girl with a vulnerable side... Costello is beautiful, icy, and flippant but also conveys a genuine struggle to hope for something more..." -Suburban Apologist. "Costello sizzles as she navigates her role with confidence and displays vulnerability at just the right moments." -Edge Media. "I like Jackie Costello's wit, which is always poised just beneath the surface..." -Atlanta Intown Paper. "Jackie Costello does an especially fine job as the appealing but cosmically bored and disappointed Diana..." -ArtsAtl. Other cast members include Valerie LeBlanc, Morgan Petersen, Cassie Brown, Garrett McPherson, Omer Mughal, and Mustapha Slack.

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre is A Contemporary Theatre & Film production company dedicated to bringing exciting new works to Atlanta. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in realistic performances. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers a variety of acting classes, and is involved in the development of new plays and writers.



GIRLS LIFE runs November - December 7, 2019 / Friday & Saturday at 8:30pm. For tickets and info: www.girlslifeplay.com.





