Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre Presents TICK, TICKâ€¦ BOOM! March 4 â€“ April 23

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre presents Tick, Tick... Boom! March 4 - April 23



Before Rent, there was Tick, Tick... Boom! This autobiographical musical by Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning composer/lyricist of Rent, is the story of an artist and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Tick, Tick... Boom! takes you on the playwright's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue, and yet Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the next great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles. Everyone will love this endearing and thoughtful piece and will surely embrace the universal ideal of holding onto your dreams through life's most difficult challenges.

Grant McGowen will play the iconic leading role of "Jonathan." McGowen was last seen on stage in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Before that, he performed in Glengarry Glen Ross, The Way We Get By, The Aliens, Wall Street Wedding, Assistance, Some Girls, Tape and Reasons To Be Pretty. Mikaela Holmes will play Larson's love interest "Susan" among other roles. Holmes' notable roles include "Mimi" in Rent, "Amneris" in Aida, "Gabriella" in High School Musical, "Belle" in Beauty and the Beast, "Cinderella" in Into the Woods, and "Sandy" in Grease. She also performed in Spelling Bee, Footloose, Company, Murder Ballad, 32 MM, Ragtime, Seussical, Legally Blonde, Urinetown, Callisto, and Un Mundo Hermoso. Ian Cole will play Larson's best friend "Michael" among other roles. Cole is an Atlanta-based music artist that makes what he calls "feel-good music for the masses" with influences from The Impressions, Parliament Funkadelic, and The Grateful Dead. Cole's music can be found on most streaming platforms, including Spotify and Apple Music. He will be making his Atlanta theatre debut in Tick, Tick... Boom!

Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre continues to bring exciting new works to Atlanta, after residing in metro-area for the past 12 years. Named after a phrase coined by the legendary acting teacher Sanford Meisner, "pinch and ouch" offers an enthusiasm for provocative storytelling that is grounded in realism. Since the company's arrival to Atlanta in 2010, PNO has already carved out a niche for edgy fare and has set a high standard in delivering impassioned, sharp productions from some of the most important writers working today. PNO also offers a variety of acting classes and is involved in the development of new plays.

Tick, Tick... Boom! runs March 4 - April 23 at Pinch 'N' Ouch Theatre. COVID-19 Vaccinations are required to attend this event. For tickets and info: www.pnotheatre.org.