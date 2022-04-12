Photos: First Look at WOLF AT THE END OF THE BLOCK

Theatrical Outfit is continuing its return to the stage with an explosive work by acclaimed playwright Ike Holter - The Wolf at the End of the Block. This brilliant new triller is filled with grit and suspense & is guaranteed to have you leaving the theatre buzzing. The Wolf at the End of the Block will run at Balzer Theater at Herren's in the heart of Downtown Atlanta through April 24, 2022.

See photos below!

Have you ever entered a world where nothing is as it seems? Abe, a resident of the Rightlynd neighborhood of Chicago, seeks justice after a mysterious, late-night attack at a boarded-up bar. In the next 48 hours, the neighborhood digs deep into escalating mystery, working against time to separate fact from fiction. But as the clock ticks down, the media gets involved, and what began as a simple mystery quickly twists into a personal, pointed and political thriller. A modern-day neo-noir, The Wolf at the End of the Block is "A Modern Masterpiece" (New City).http://theatricaloutfit.org

