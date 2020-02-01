Photo Flash: Synchronicity Theatre's THE HOBBIT

Synchronicity Theatre opened a steam punk adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien's classic masterpiece, The Hobbit, on January 31st. The production runs until February 23, 2020. For tickets or more information, please visit synchrotheatre.com or call 404-484-8636.

The Hobbit is directed by Jake Guinn of Havoc Movement Company, and re-imagines J.R.R. Tolkien's classic masterpiece with five actors, acrobatics, and exciting fight scenes - all with a steam punk twist. The story, adapted by Greg Banks, follows Bilbo Baggins (Brooke Owens), the wizard Gandalf (Ash Anderson), and a dozen determined friends as they set out to take back their home from the evil dragon, Smaug (Ryan Vo).

The cast also includes Atlanta-based actors Tennison Barry as Balin and Benedetto Robinson as Thorin. The ensemble will be playing multiple roles.

Set Design will be by Joel Coady and Barrett Doyle who have created a set that provides space for climbing. Assistant Direction is by Kristin Storla. Lighting Design is by Maranda DeBusk, Costume Design is by Emmie Thompson, and Technical Direction is by Lindsay Eisold. All the movement, fights and choreography is by Jake Guinn, Kristen Noonan, and the producing artists of Havoc Movement Company.

Show times for The Hobbit are Fridays at 7:00 p.m., Saturdays at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. All performances will be at Synchronicity Theatre in Midtown Atlanta's Peachtree Pointe complex. Single ticket prices range from $21-31 for adults and $16-26 for children ages 3-12, and are available online at synchrotheatre.com. This production is best suited for children age six and up.