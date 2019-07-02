Photo Flash: Meet The Cast of HEAD OVER HEELS At Actor's Express

Actor's Express presents Head Over Heels direct from Broadway! Based on The Arcadia by Sir Philip Sidney, Head Over Heels features the music of the iconic 80s band The Go-Go's, and was conceived by Jeff Whitty and Adapted by James Magruder. Directed by Freddie Ashley, Head Over Heels premieres in Atlanta July 17-August 25, 2019.

Direct from Broadway! If you want to be part of THE party of the summer, get thee to Actor's Express for the hilarious, sexy Broadway hit Head Over Heels, featuring the music of the iconic 80s band The Go- Go's!

Full of campy fun and romantic entanglements, this wildly entertaining musical romp follows the royal family of mythical Arcadia on a madcap journey to save their kingdom and follow their hearts. Featuring such beloved Go-Go's hits as "We Got the Beat," "Our Lips Are Sealed," "Vacation" and Belinda Carlisle's "Heaven is a Place on Earth" and "Mad About You," Head Over Heels will leave you laughing out loud and humming along!

Performances of Head Over Heels are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8PM and Sundays at 2 PM. Tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.



Trevor Perry

Emily Whitley

Danny Crowe

Candy McLellan

Jennifer Alice Acker





