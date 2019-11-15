Photo Flash: GET Brings Holiday Hilarity with A TUNA CHRISTMAS

Georgia Ensemble Theatre (GET), the professional North Fulton theatre company, will return to the Conant Performing Arts Center at Oglethorpe University this December to bring holiday laughs and cheer with the much-loved comedy A Tuna Christmas. The production will be directed by Atlanta favorite Topher Payne and runs Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays December 13th through 29th, 2019.

A Tuna Christmas is the second in a series of comedic plays (preceded by Greater Tuna and followed by Red, White and Tuna), written by Ed Howard, Joe Sears, and Jaston Williams, with each set in the fictional town of Tuna, Texas, the "third-smallest" town in the state.

Just two actors portray more than 20 citizens of Tuna, making split-second costume changes in a world where the Lion's Club is too liberal and Patsy Cline never dies! Local radio personalities Thurston Wheelis and Arles Struvie report on Tuna's yuletide activities, including the hot competition in the Christmas lights contest and a disaster-prone community theatre production of A Christmas Carol.

Director of the production, Topher Payne, has a long history with the comedy and told us:



Over the course of my career, I've built the set for A Tuna Christmas, worked as a quick-change dresser, and performed in a national tour. I don't think I've ever so thoroughly done my homework before directing a production.

When each actor in the production is playing eleven characters, the play is completely transformed by their talents and strengths. I think that's part of the enduring appeal- even if you've seen A Tuna Christmas before, you haven't seen it with Enoch King and Jill Hames, so there's a whole new show waiting for you.

Our fastest head-to-toe costume change has to be completed in eight seconds - and the script does not leave room for error. If you don't complete the change, the play comes to a stop - which is quite terrifying but also incredibly motivating. It's like a NASCAR pit crew backstage, and it is a marvel to behold. This time of year, I'm looking for something that makes me laugh, surprises me, and embraces community. A Tuna Christmas checks every one of those boxes.





