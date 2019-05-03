Photo Flash: First Look at Aurora Theatre's NATIVE GARDENS

Native Gardens, a dazzling, light-hearted comedy staged to resonate with teens and young adults, is set to hit Aurora Theatre's mainstage from May 2 - June 2! Based in a historic Washington D.C. neighborhood, two couples who live next to each other battle for their backyards - each wanting a landscape completely different from the other. This comedic confection is one of the top ten most produced plays in the country, sure to have audiences laughing all the way home!

"Native Gardens is an uproarious comedy that sneaks up on you," said Director Daniel Jáquez. "Before they can even realize it's happening, audiences will find themselves identifying with the characters and their desire to create a home as well as the effort required to connect with neighbors who are not like them. As someone once said, 'truths are better served with comedy.' Karen Zacarias, with her wonderful sense of humor and gift to create lovable characters, has crafted a joyous comedy about planting native plants in a community known for its manicured gardens - instant neighbor dispute!"

The laugh-out-loud story tells the tale of The Butleys, a middle-aged white couple who spend most of their time perfecting their garden in hopes to relieve stress and win an award from the Potomac Horticultural Society. Next door the Del Valles, a Latinx couple in their early 30s expecting their first child, move in and want to create a native garden in their backyard. A desired fence remodel by the Del Valles sparks controversy over a mismarked property line that threatens to destroy Mr. Butley's perfectly manicured competition garden. In this dazzling comedy, a war of taste, class and entitlement just might push these two couples over the hedge!

A production of Aurora Theatre's Peach State Signature Series, Native Gardens features a stunning cast list. Carolyn Cook, founder and producing artistic director for Atlanta's French-language theater, Théâtre du Rêve, will star as Virginia Butley, with Bart Hansard returning to the Aurora stage as her husband, Frank Butley. Fedra Ramirez-Olivares as Tania Del Valle and Cristian Gonzales in the role of Pablo Del Valle complete the top-notch cast - all under the direction of Daniel Jáquez. The show is the work of Karen Zacarías, one of the most produced playwrights in the nation. Karen is the two-time recipient of the New Voices Award, as well as the National Latino Play Award and the 2010 Steinberg Citation for Best New Play, among others.

Native Gardens will play at Aurora Theatre May 2 - June 2, with discount matinees on Tuesday, May 14 and 21. Tickets are currently on sale; single tickets start at $20 and may be purchased online at bit.ly/ATNativeGardens or by calling the Box Office at 678-226-6222. For more information on this production or other programming, please visit auroratheatre.com.

Photo Credit: Daniel Parvis





