Photo Flash: A First Look At August Wilson's FENCES At Springer Opera House

Get a first look at the Springer Opera House production of August Wilson's Fences, running from January 23 - February 2, 2020

Winner of both the Pulitzer and the Tony Award, August Wilson's Fences is a true American masterpiece. Deeply affecting and a profound theatrical experience, Fences focuses on Troy Maxon, a former star of the Negro baseball leagues who now works as a garbage man. Excluded as a black man from the major leagues, his bitterness takes its toll on his relationships with his wife and his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball.

For more information, visit springeroperahouse.org or call 706-327-3688.





