Patrick Ladonis Launches SCALES Web Series

SCALES is the brainchild of Atlanta based executive producer, writer, and content creator Patrick Ladonis.

The series has already massed almost 100k views, with over 1k subscribers on YouTube. The series is filmed in Atlanta, GA which has become known as the "Hollywood of the South" The series showcases characters that are more similar with society without criticizing gender. Season 3 will exclusively be on Revry as well as any future seasons . "I was drawn to Revry when I read it was launched as a passion project by its founders." Ladonis shared. " I created the series[SCALES] with the same passion. The richness in diversity of the series also exists beyond what's seen in front of the camera.

Behind the scenes includes a strong team of diversity as well, and it was at the intentional direction by Ladonis. Season 1 & 2 was directed by Shirley Norman, an African-American female. The director of photography Jacob Ross, is Jewish, and its Film Editor Zain Jiwani is of Pakistan and Indian decent. SCALES places itself right in the center of queer. The series focuses on the character, Remy Howard played by series creator Ladonis. Remy is drawn to complicated people and relationships. Set in Atlanta, SCALES focuses on the challenges of finding and keeping love even when it's not good for them. The binge-worthy series is two seasons of viewer worthy content. Each episode averages no more than eight minutes.

Season 3 will premiere this Fall Revry. SCALES is currently available on YouTube, and TheOn Channel. Find out more about Revry at www.revry.com and Patrick Ladonis @ www.iampls.com





