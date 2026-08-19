PIANO MEN Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel to Play Marietta
Craig A. Meyer created the concert, which celebrates the music of both iconic piano men.
Broadway veteran Craig A. Meyer and pianist and vocalist Ross Bridgeman will bring Piano Men: A Tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel to the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre in Marietta for one performance on September 11 at 7 p.m.
The concert celebrates the music of Elton John and Billy Joel with a lineup of hits from the two Rock and Roll Hall of Fame artists, including "Piano Man," "Rocket Man," "Just the Way You Are," "Movin' Out," "Crocodile Rock" and "Saturday Night's Alright."
Meyer, an Atlanta-area resident, is known for his solo tribute show Remember When Rock Was Young — The Elton John Experience. He returns to the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre following several previous appearances at the venue.
For Piano Men, Meyer is joined by multitalented performer Ross Bridgeman for an interactive concert recreating the energy of Elton John and Billy Joel's music through live performance.
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