Out Of Hand Theater to Stream CONCEAL AND CARRY

Out of Hand Theater is offering free tickets to stream their highest selling show, Conceal and Carry. Written by Sean Christopher Lewis, Conceal and Carry traces one liberal's journey to unpack his own- and his country's- complicated relationship to guns. The one-person show was performed in over forty living room across the Metro Atlanta area, and it now can be streamed into yours on April 18th at 8pm. Director Ariel Fristoe says, "What's interesting about Conceal and Carry is that it is written from the perspective of a liberal gun owner. The character grapples with his own attraction to guns."

Conceal and Carry will be performed by Suzi Award Winning actor Lee Osorio.

This one night only streaming performance of Conceal and Carry will begin on Saturday, April 18th at 8pm. Viewers are invited to join a virtual cocktail party at 7:30pm. After the show there will be a talkback with the playwright and with Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America volunteer Louisa Basarrate.

All tickets are free and can be reserved online at wwww.outofhandtheater.com. Donations are welcome.

DETAILS

Conceal and Carry

By Sean Christopher Lewis

Directed by Ariel Fristoe

April 18th, 8pm

How does America give up the gun?

Ride along with the father of a school shooting victim on an all-night drive towards revenge. Conceal and Carry tackles gun violence in America by delving into the inner psyche of the liberal gun owner, the cryptic history of the NRA, and what needs to happen to cure our addiction to guns.

CAST

Lee Osorio* The Narrator

CREATIVE TEAM

Ariel Fristoe Director

Haddon Kime Composer/Sound Design

Maureen Downs Stage Manager

*Appearing through an Agreement between this theatre, Out of Hand, and Actors' Equity

Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.





