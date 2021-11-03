Out Of Hand Theater to Present One-Woman Show SAY THEIR NAMES

On November 14th, Out of Hand Theater will present Say Their Names, a one-woman show by Marcie Rendon that sheds light on missing and murdered Indigenous women in the United States.

This project is a collaboration with the Network of Ensemble Theaters and features Atlanta actress Sarah Elaine. Following the play reading there will be a panel discussion with Laura Youngbird - Artist and Activist, Lisa Skjefte - Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, Ruth Ann Buffalo - House Rep Ruth Buffalo, District 27, North Dakota and Marcie Rendon -- Playwright. Out of Hand's Associate Artistic Director Marlon Burnley directs the production.

It will be publicly available and free to view Sunday, November 14th at 5pm. Registration is available at this link.