Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Out Of Hand Theater to Present One-Woman Show SAY THEIR NAMES

pixeltracker

It will be publicly available and free to view Sunday, November 14th at 5pm.

Nov. 3, 2021  

Out Of Hand Theater to Present One-Woman Show SAY THEIR NAMES

On November 14th, Out of Hand Theater will present Say Their Names, a one-woman show by Marcie Rendon that sheds light on missing and murdered Indigenous women in the United States.

This project is a collaboration with the Network of Ensemble Theaters and features Atlanta actress Sarah Elaine. Following the play reading there will be a panel discussion with Laura Youngbird - Artist and Activist, Lisa Skjefte - Minnesota Indian Women's Resource Center, Ruth Ann Buffalo - House Rep Ruth Buffalo, District 27, North Dakota and Marcie Rendon -- Playwright. Out of Hand's Associate Artistic Director Marlon Burnley directs the production.

It will be publicly available and free to view Sunday, November 14th at 5pm. Registration is available at this link.

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour Golden Ticket Holder
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory Tour Golden Ticket Holder
Chicago Magnet
Chicago Magnet
Waitress Magnet
Waitress Magnet

More Hot Stories For You

  • Sarah Brightman Announces New PBS Holiday Special & Holiday US Tour
  • Red Hot Chili Peppers Announce 2022 Global Stadium Tour
  • DRAG RACE Stars BenDeLaCreme & Jinkx Monsoon Announce New Holiday Tour
  • Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Lil Nas X & More to Headline 2021 JINGLE BALL Tour; Full Schedule & Ticket Info