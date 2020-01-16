Out Of Box Theatre Presents Southeast Premiere of Gina Femia's WE ARE A MASTERPIECE

Out of Box Theatre teams up with Dominic D'Andrea, founder of the One Minute Play festival, to bring the southeast premier of Gina Femia's We Are a Masterpiece to the stage.

We Are a Masterpiece takes place at the dawn of the AIDS crisis, when the disease was still a mystery. In Kalamazoo, Michigan, Joan, a no-nonsense nurse, becomes a sort of fairy godmother to the town's gay community when no one else will step up to care for them as they die one by one. She becomes their friend, their mother, their sister, as they navigate life and death with this new plague; caring for them, taking in John - an artist who becomes like a son to her, burying the dead on her property. Out of the ashes of their collective lives, lifelong bonds are forged and beauty is found even at the darkest of moments.

The production features Carolyn Choe, Out of Box Theatre's Artistic Director, Davin Grindstaff, Zachary Stolz, Zip Rampy, Bob Smith, Amanda Cucher, Parris Sarter, Lily Kerrigan, Evan Vihlen, Emily Kalat and Connor Sofia.

Call 678.653.4605 or go to www.outofboxtheatre.com for more information.





