Out Front Theatre Company to Present BAD ROMANCE: A Queer Retelling of Twelfth Night

Out Front Theatre Company - Georgia's professional, award-winning, and only LGBTQIA+ theatre company - will present Bad Romance, an original, queer retelling of Shakespeare's Twelfth Night, created and performed by their Young Professional Performer Series.

Disguises, surprises, and mistaken identities abound this summer in the queer reimagining of the Bards most gender-bending comedy, Twelfth Night. After the sudden closure of everyone's favorite brunch spot in Provincetown (The Shipwreck) closes, Vi goes to work at Dukes, the only straight-owned brunch spot in town. Vi falls head over heels for Reese, who's in love with Liv. But when Liv sees Vi, it's love at first sight. How will they all make it through the summer season with all these feelings? It seems they're caught in a Bad Romance!

This all new production is directed by Mandy Mitchell, Director of Education at Out Front.

"When you take gender out of the narrative, all that's left is character," says Mitchell. "Taking Shakespeare's Twelfth Night into 2023, in this political landscape, in this moment, has been affirming. We are treating this reimagining as a big, queer sitcom. There are hijinks, farcical elements, and music - all in the name of love. This cast of young professionals is creative, talented, and ready to take you on a vacation from your everyday life and into their world."

The Young Professional Performer Series company consists of Emma Bullman, Grace Davenport, Aviva (Joe) Dean, Saraya Joy, Rachael Morris, Georgia Waters, Jariyah Williams, and Mattie Weeks.

Rounding out the production crew is Eric Griffis (Costume Designer), David Reingold (Lighting Designer), Madison Grant (Stage Manager), Ash Aiken (Assistant Stage Manager), and Abby Smith and Emily Watson (Dramaturgs).

Out Front Theatre Company's Young Professional Performers Series was established to give high school students and young adults the chance to perform in a theatrical atmosphere outside of the classroom. This program gives students the chance to participate in a show that would not typically be performed in a setting that they are used to, as well as allow them the opportunity to perform on a professional stage.

Bad Romance will perform on July 22 at 8PM and July 23 at 1PM.

Previous productions in the Young Professional Performer Series program include: Zanna, Don't!, Dog Sees God, Summer Shorts, and Cast-a-Gays.

About Out Front Theatre Company

Out Front Theatre Company has existed to serve artistic excellence to the LGBTQIA+ communities of Atlanta by producing outstanding theatrical experiences since 2016. Out Front Theatre Company's vision is to strengthen the LGBTQIA+ community in Georgia by exploring and celebrating the universal human experience through the lens of gender and sexuality, achieving this by challenging the intellects and imaginations of audiences and artists, creating remarkable and transformative theatrical experiences, and providing a safe space for LGBTQIA+ events and people.