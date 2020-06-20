Out Front Theatre Company presents Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays by Mo Gaffney, Jordan Harrison, Moisés Kaufman, Neil LaBute, Wendy MacLeod, José Rivera, Paul Rudnick, and Doug Wright, conceived by Brian Shnipper.

Two little words, and suddenly your whole world changes. An A-list lineup of writers offers unique takes on the moments before, during, and after "I do." Witty, warm, and occasionally wacky, these plays are vows to the blessings of equality, the universal challenges of relationships, and the often hilarious power of love.

This is an online event sponsored by Atlanta Pride to celebrate the 5th anniversary of marriage equality being based through Obergefell v. Hodges. The reading will be presented on our Facebook page on June 26th, 2020 at 8PM.

DATES: June 26, 2020

PRICES: Free Virtual Event

Learn more at https://outfronttheatre.com/event/standing-on-ceremony-the-gay-marriage-plays/.

