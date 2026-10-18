OTHELLO To Be Presented By The Atlanta Shakespeare Company
Performances will take place at the The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse from November 7-29th.
The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is set to present Othello, directed by O’Neil Delapenha. The performance will run November 7-29, 2026 with no performance on Thanksgiving Day. Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday November 15, 2026
The cast features: Othello - Keithen Neville, Iago - Kevin Roost, Desdemona - Sarah Joyce Hack, Emilia - Gabi King, Cassio - Adrian Beck, Rodorigo - Trevor Poli, Brabantio & Gratiano - Kirk S. Campbell, Bianca & 1st Senator - Anna Holland, Duke & Lodovico - Vinnie Mascola, 2nd Senator & Montano - Evan Judway, Officer & Attendant- Ye-Bon Hong and Servant & Attendant & Gentleman - Matthew Gasparino.
From The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare’s Plays by J C Trewin Iago, ensign to the Moorish general Othello, in the service of the Venetian republic, is a man inwardly malevolent and envious, outwardly an honest soldier. Resolved, for his own reasons, to revenge himself upon Othello, he begins one midnight in Venice by getting Roderigo – Desdemona’s foolish suitor – to rouse her father with the news that Othello has stolen her. Brabantio at once accuses Othello at the Duke’s hastily convened council which is considering a threatened Turkish attack on Cyprus; but the Moor’s tale of his wooing, and Desdemona’s testimony, persuade all the senators except Brabantio himself.
Othello is dispatched to govern Cyprus with his new lieutenant Cassio (of whomIago is feverishly jealous), Desdemona following them with Iago and his wife Emilia. The Turkish fleet has been dispersed in a tempest by the time the travelers reach Cyprus (Roderigo, still pursuing Desdemona, is also there). On a night of celebration Cassio, who at Iago’s prompting has drunk unwisely, is involved in a brawl and disgraced. At Iago’s suggestion Cassio implores Desdemona to plead his cause; Othello, already distressed by Iago’s hints at infidelity, grows progressively inflamed. Iago makes diabolical play with a handkerchief (Othello’s gift) that Desdemona has dropped and that he ensures Cassio will unwittingly find. When Othello is overwhelmed by the falsehood that Desdemona is untrue, Iago arranges other “proof”, Othello swears to kill her; and envoys from Venice, who have come to recall him, leaving Cassio as governor, are horrified to see him strike his wife. Iago urges Roderigo to murder Cassio, and when the effort fails, stabs the dupe to death. Othello smothers Desdemona in her bed; Emilia, rousing the citadel, tells the truth about Iago, confirmed when in desperation he kills her. Whereupon Othello stabs himself, Iago is borne off to torture and Cassio rules in Cyprus.
General Performance days & times: Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm. Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats.
Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area. Discount Ticket Options: $20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates), $24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates), Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20, Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays & Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays), Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday nights.), Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price, Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price and Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at www.shakespearetavern.com
Seating is done on a “firstcome, first served” basis within each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more
information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or boxoffice@shakespearetavern.comor buy tickets online at www.shakespearetavern.com.
The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is locatedat 499 Peachtree Street NE, just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory University Hospital Midtown.
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