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OTHELLO To Be Presented By ​The Atlanta Shakespeare Company

Performances will take place at the The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse from November 7-29th.

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OTHELLO To Be Presented By ​The Atlanta Shakespeare Company

​The Atlanta Shakespeare Company at The Shakespeare Tavern​ ​Playhouse is set to present ​​Othello​, directed by O’Neil Delapenha​. The performance will run November 7-29, 2026​ with no performance on Thanksgiving Day. ​Join the cast and crew for a free post show Q&A Sunday November 15, 2026​

The cast features: ​Othello - Keithen Neville​, ​Iago - Kevin Roost​, ​Desdemona - Sarah Joyce Hack​, Emilia - Gabi King​, ​Cassio - Adrian Beck​, ​Rodorigo - Trevor Poli​, ​Brabantio & Gratiano - Kirk S. Campbell​, ​Bianca & 1st Senator - Anna Holland​, ​Duke & Lodovico - Vinnie Mascola​, ​2nd Senator & Montano - Evan Judway​, ​Officer & Attendant- Ye-Bon Hong​ and Servant & Attendant & Gentleman - Matthew Gasparino​.

​From The Pocket Companion to Shakespeare’s Plays by J C Trewin​ ​Iago, ensign to the Moorish general Othello, in the service of the Venetian republic, is a​ ​man inwardly malevolent and envious, outwardly an honest soldier. Resolved, for his​ own reasons, to revenge himself upon Othello, he begins one midnight in Venice by​ getting Roderigo – Desdemona’s foolish suitor – to rouse her father with the news that​ Othello has stolen her. Brabantio at once accuses Othello at the Duke’s hastily convened​ ​council which is considering a threatened Turkish attack on Cyprus; but the Moor’s tale​ ​of his wooing, and Desdemona’s testimony, persuade all the senators except Brabantio​ ​himself.

Othello is dispatched to govern Cyprus with his new lieutenant Cassio (of whom​​Iago is feverishly jealous), Desdemona following them with Iago and his wife Emilia.​ ​The Turkish fleet has been dispersed in a tempest by the time the travelers reach Cyprus​ ​(Roderigo, still pursuing Desdemona, is also there). On a night of celebration Cassio,​ ​who at Iago’s prompting has drunk unwisely, is involved in a brawl and disgraced. At​ ​Iago’s suggestion Cassio implores Desdemona to plead his cause; Othello, already​ ​distressed by Iago’s hints at infidelity, grows progressively inflamed. Iago makes​ ​diabolical play with a handkerchief (Othello’s gift) that Desdemona has dropped and​ ​that he ensures Cassio will unwittingly find.​ When Othello is overwhelmed by the falsehood that Desdemona is untrue, Iago arranges​ other “proof”, Othello swears to kill her; and envoys from Venice, who have come to​ ​recall him, leaving Cassio as governor, are horrified to see him strike his wife. Iago urges​ Roderigo to murder Cassio, and when the effort fails, stabs the dupe to death. Othello​ ​smothers Desdemona in her bed; Emilia, rousing the citadel, tells the truth about Iago,​ ​confirmed when in desperation he kills her. Whereupon Othello stabs himself, Iago is​ borne off to torture and Cassio rules in Cyprus.​

​General Performance days & times:​ ​Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30pm.​ Seating areas: Main Floor Seats, Box Seats (on floor) and Balcony Seats​. ​

Regular Adult Ticket Prices range from $25-$49 depending on the show, the​ day of the show, ticket availability and the seating area.​ ​Discount Ticket Options:​ ​$20 for Thursday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)​, $24 for Friday Previews (See online calendar for specific dates)​, Student ticket prices: $20 General Admission Tickets on Thursdays / $20​, ​​Balcony tickets on Fridays & Sundays. $5 off Floor & Box tickets on Fridays &​ Sundays (No student discounts on Saturdays)​, Educator prices: $5 off per adult price level per night (Not valid on Saturday​ ​nights.)​, ​​Military Discount: $3 off adult ticket price​, ​​Senior Discount: $3 off adult ticket price​ and Group Discount (Parties of 10 or more): $3 off adult ticket price​. Purchase Tickets Online for most performances at​ ​www.shakespearetavern.com

Seating is done on a “first​​come, first served” basis within​ ​each designated section (Main Floor, Box Seats, Balcony). Table seating is limited​ ​however all seats can accommodate food and beverages. For tickets or more​
​information, call or email The Tavern Box Office at 404.874.5299 x 0 or​ ​boxoffice@shakespearetavern.com​​or buy tickets online​​ at ​​www.shakespearetavern.com​.​

The Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse is located​​at 499 Peachtree Street NE,​ ​just four blocks south of The Fox Theater and directly across the street from Emory​ ​University Hospital Midtown.​
 

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