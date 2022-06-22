Milnes Voice Programs Last Call For Artists To Apply For Camp Voice And Milnes Voice Studio Intensives

The deadline is approaching for applications to the Milnes VOICE Programs and a few places are still available for these prestigious vocal intensive programs: Camp VOICE from July 17-24 and the Milnes VOICE Studio from July 17-30. Both programs will be held in person on the Iowa State University campus in Ames, Iowa and offer scholarships for classical singers wishing to attend.

Camp VOICE is an intensive program targeting singers between the ages of 15 to 19 years old. This program offers mentorship for the young singer as they transition into serious classical study. Daily class topics include diction and interpretation, college and career preparation, and stage deportment. Tuition for this program is $1,000 and scholarships are available based on merit and need. Find out more about this program or apply online at www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/camp-voice/.

The Milnes VOICE Studio intensive program offers a variety of opportunities to develop the singer as a whole artist in preparation for the next step in their careers. The Milnes VOICE Studio intensive, tailored to individual singers needs and goals, offers the opportunity to coach new repertoire and learn new stage skills, learn a role in productions of Menotti's The Medium and great moments from Lerner and Loewe's Brigadoon, working with top international faculty, and learn important audition techniques. Tuition for this session is $1,950 and scholarships are available based on merit and need. Applicants must be 20 years of age or above. www.voicexperiencefoundation.org/milnes-voice-studio/.

"It is so special to see a successful, world-renowned artist such as Sherrill Milnes share his experiences, insight and musical knowledge with the young artists who attend these programs. His guidance enables them to keep the great traditions of opera alive today for audiences to experience and enjoy," said Milnes VOICE Programs Artistic Director, Jorge Parodi. "From dramatic training to role study and audition preparation during the summer programs, artists have many opportunities to improve their skills with a focus on development of the whole artist from technique and performance to professional development and personal branding."

The Milnes VOICE Programs have been nurturing and training vocal artists for 22 years. Led by opera legend Sherrill Milnes, and his wife soprano Maria Zouves, the organization's vocal intensive programs offer the highest level of training.

For more information about these summer intensives, please contact VOICExperience Managing Director, Lani Winskye, at lani@voicexperiencefoundation.org. To learn more about the VOICExperience organization, visit www.voicexperiencefoundation.org.