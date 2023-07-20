Mike Schatz to Present THE REVERSE COWBOY'S SEX THERAPY & VARIETY SHOW at Dad's Garage Theatre

Longtime Dad's Garage improvisor and comedy musician, Mike Schatz, is debuting an original production about a topic he thinks people are woefully undereducated about: sex. The Reverse Cowboy's Sex Therapy & Variety hour will explore sex, but not the kind you see in the media - it will be taking a realistic, educated, and understanding look at it. The show will examine everything from what counts as sex, to kinks, to all the misunderstandings or communication breakdowns between partners, and more. To make sure this is no run of the mill comedy sex show, Schatz is pushing the boundaries of what is generally seen on a comedic stage, bringing on a variety of unique perspectives: like a real life, licensed sex therapist.

Here's a look at the distinguished production cast:

Mike Schatz:

Mike Schatz's iconic Reverse Cowboy character is bringing back the funny wisdom - this time with a group of friends that know a lot more than he does. The Reverse Cowboy is a sexy, weathered singer who just wants to teach the good people how to love each other even gooder.

Schatz has been at Dad's Garage since 2007. Some of his Dad's Garage highlights have included playing "the Dude" in Two Gentlemen of Lebowski, taking the stage in several shows alongside Colin Mochrie of "Whose Line is it Anyway?" And writing and starring in three plays including "King of Pops: A Post-Apocalyptic Musical", "Apnea" and "VIP Room" which was named one of Atlanta's best original plays in 2011.

Certified Sex Therapist Dr. Joshua Noblitt:

Dr Joshua Noblitt is a Certified Sex Therapist with the American Association of Sexuality Educators Counselors and Therapists (AASECT). He works with a wide variety of presenting issues for relationships and individuals. He received his Marriage and Family Therapy License in 2010, his AASECT Certification as a Sex Therapist in 2016, and he served on the Emory University Hope Clinic for HIV/AIDS Research Community Advisory Board, as well as the City of Atlanta Mayor's LGBTQ Advisory Board. He also studied at the Link Counseling Center's Marriage and Family Therapy Training Institute before becoming a full Clinical Fellow with the American Association of Marriage and Family Therapy.

For this show, he'll be answering all your sex questions with facts, understanding, and without judgement. Sex and sexual expression can be life giving, empowering, liberating, fun, exciting, educational, and even humorous. Dr. Joshua Noblitt seeks to help you explore how they can have the most optimal sex life possible and to reduce/remove shame, fear, doubt, and ignorance in the process.

Tackyscraps improv duo:

A real life couple!

TackyScraps is the intersection of flashy, bawdy, and earnest comedy from the improv duo of Cole (Tacky) Nowacki and Whittney (MeowScraps) Millsap. Cole and Whittney are two creatives from Atlanta, Georgia who are long-time friends and forever-time loves. They enjoy making character bits, songs, and fanning the flames of the other's inspiration to see how outrageously far an idea can grow. And as always, the more friends the merrier.

Rapper Manny Fest:

Actor Joshua Quinn brings back his fan-favorite sketch character, rapper Manny Fest. Manny Fest is a battle-rapper-turned life coach, dropping knowledge and inspiration through lyricism! He'll be offering all the dudes in the audience a little sex advice.

Joshua Quinn is an actor and improviser based in Atlanta. He's had the pleasure of working with theatres throughout Georgia, including Aurora Theatre, Actor's Express, Horizon, and The Alliance to name a few. He currently performs Improv regularly with Dad's Garage, as one of their newest ensemble members.

Comedian Sonia Sayani:

Sonia Sayani (Village Theatre/Reductress) is a comedy writer, performing an original act about female sexuality, specifically the female orgasm.

As a female comedy writer, Sonia will be bringing an important perspective to a conversation about sex. Sonia trained and worked on productions with the Gaiety School of Acting in Dublin, Ireland, which prided itself on exploring theater's reach on gender, sexuality, economic status, racial diversity, and a hundred other intersectional issues that theater has the ability to address, always pushing the boundaries of what theater can do. Sonia also worked on the team of the "Uninterrupted Stories" social media campaign, which won a Creative Floor Award in 2022. And her 30-minute comedy TV pilot, titled "How To America," placed in several screenplay competitions, such as Quarter Finalist in the competitive 2022 edition of the Shore Scripts TV Pilot Writing contest, renowned for its esteemed panel of EMMY and Golden Globe-winning judges.

Sonia will also be joining Dad's Garage as a content creator, using her knowledge for theater and comedy to bolster engagement with Dad's Garage. Sonia will write original material for Co-Lab, an ongoing production designed for Dad's Garage writers and comedians to create the most original, never before seen material.

Ansley Stewart & Friends

Ansley Stewart is an Atlanta musician whose voice has been said to create life out of thin air (a phenomenon scientists have yet to explain). She has become a fixture of the Atlanta music scene and has a reputation as one of the most versatile vocalists in town. In addition to pursuing her original music, she is a sought-after session vocalist, guest performer for national touring bands, a prominent member of the ATL Collective family, and dabbles in film and television.

She emanates her own genre-blending sound that is undeniable upon first listen.

Ansley will be lending her beautiful voice to the Reverse Cowboy's sexy tunes for the show, with two of her incredible band members Billy Thornton (bass and vocals) and Nick Johnson (guitar and vocals) setting the mood. Because what's a sex show without a little song and dance?

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre is an award-winning non-profit theater company located in Atlanta's historic Old Fourth Ward. Dad's Garage creates original, unique, and groundbreaking comedic theater and improvised pieces. With a diverse ensemble and a commitment to entertaining audiences, Dad's Garage Theatre continues to be a driving force in the theater community. Dad's Garage Theatre has been at the forefront of creating original, groundbreaking comedic theater for over 20 years. The theater is known for its diverse and talented ensemble, bringing laughter and entertainment to over 30,000 people annually.