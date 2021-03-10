Mars Theatre Streams RHYTHM OF THE DANCE

Mars Theatre is streaming Rhythm of the Dance through March 21.

Brimming with pulsating rhythms, pure energy and melodic music, the National Dance Company of Ireland's Rhythm of the Dance show has reached 50 countries with over seven million fans for over 20 years.

Fans around the world are enjoying 2,000 years and more of dance, music, songs and culture from pre-Celtic times to modern day sounds, all compacted into a two-hour concert. It's full of flailing feet and fiddles, futuristic dances, eye-catching lighting and costumes and sensational sound effects, and is now hailed as one of the top three Irish step dance shows in the world.

This streaming event is available to purchase one time for $15.00 plus a handling fee and watch as many times as you'd like from March 1-21, 2021.