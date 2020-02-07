Marietta Theatre Company Will Celebrate Valentine's Season With Romantic Musical Comedy, FIVE COURSE LOVE

Marietta Theatre Company will welcome the Valentine's season with the musical hit Five Course Love. Laughs, gasps, and awe await audiences as three actors transform into 15 different characters, singing their way to true love in five different restaurants. Five Course Love will run at the Lyric Studio on the Square from February 7 - February 22.

Five Course Love welcomes back Lillian Shaw (I Love You Because) and Metropolitan Atlanta Theater Award Best Leading Actor winner Chris Saltalamacchio (First Date) to the Marietta Theatre Company stage, along with newcomer Alex Eberhart. Also returning is director Stephanie Earle, one of the stars of Marietta Theatre Company's production of The Last Five Years, I Love You Because, and the director of last season's Nunsense.

When asked how audiences will connect with Five Course Love, Earle replied, "As audiences watch, they will see our characters take us to many different styles of restaurant, while also changing into many different styles of people. And although each of these stories and their characters are as different as they could possibly be, they are all forging their own path to love as best as they can. Can't everyone identify with that in some way?"

This season, Marietta Theatre Company introduced premium reserved seating for their 16 best seats for only $30 per person. Group discounts are also available for parties of 10 or more. And for the first time ever, you can add on a concession package to celebrate the Valentine's season. All options, including General Admission and VIP Tables for four are on sale now at https://mariettatheatre.tix.com.

For more information on Marietta Theatre Company and upcoming events, visit mariettatheatre.com or follow along on Facebook and Instagram using the hashtag #mariettatheatre.





