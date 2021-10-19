MURDER, MYSTERY, AND MAYHEM Comes to Petite Violette

The Gropp brothers, Michael and Anthony, have run Petite Violette long enough to see many dining trends come and go and to weather the ups and downs of the restaurant industry-including the current COVID-19 crisis-but they are still going strong after 47 years in business. If you ask them what the secret to their success is, they would probably answer that it is the guests. They have many families who have been visiting them for generations, and they see grandparents bring their children, and then their children's children, to Easter or Mother's Day brunch, year after year. But perhaps the true answer is that these brothers, sons of the restaurant's founder and head chef, Wolfgang Gropp, are never afraid to let their passion lead the way to innovation.

Fine French food serves as the recipe for success for many restaurants, but what separates Atlanta's oldest family-owned and operated French restaurant from all the others? Michael and Anthony possess a love of food for sure, but their interests lie in other areas, as well. As a self-proclaimed oenophile, Michael learned all about wine and lent that education to his restaurant guests. Then his love of wine sampling and education led to extra virgin olive oils and balsamic vinegars. He opened up a shop of EVOO and balsamics inside the restaurant, to sample and sell to guests who would take a quick course in the flavors and benefits of the products. Now, a love of comedic murder mystery dinners-specifically those hosted by the Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery cast and crew-have become the Gropps' latest passion project.

Michael says, "We're excited about the opportunity to continue the legacy of murder mystery dinner theater in Atlanta. We were great fans of Agatha's, which ran for over 30 years, and we even hosted their productions for a while when the show was between homes. Since COVID-19 lockdowns officially ended Agatha's performances downtown, we are thrilled to let the tradition continue in our space. We know many fans have missed the shows, and we have too!"

So, just what is Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette? Featuring the all-star production, cast and crew formerly of Agatha's, Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem at Petite Violette is an interactive murder mystery dinner unlike any other. The event showcases unique, original, hilarious murder mysteries with live actors and audience participation, paired with a four-course dinner of fine French food. Shows run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30 p.m. (with check-in beginning 30 minutes prior). The production changes quarterly to offer up fresh stories and mysteries, and special holiday show performances are available for groups. The cost per person is $75 (includes tax and gratuity). Seating is family-style, so guests get a chance to sit with the star of the show.

Bootleg Bedlam is the inaugural show of the series. Take a hilarious trip through time to the 1920s, as our heroine tries to complete her school report about life 100 years ago. History is being altered because someone from 2021 is visiting 1920! Can she fix the past, find a killer and get enough information for her report before her phone battery dies?

Bootleg Bedlam is written by John D. Babcock III, of Smyrna. The Head Writer for Sketchworks Comedy and Host and Executive Producer of Georgia Actors, a Georgia Public Broadcasting segment, he has been working with this murder mystery group for nine years and enjoys coming up with the outlandish characters and plots for the actors to play. Babcock says, "Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem shows always poke fun at current events and spoof popular trends. It helps keep the shows current, fresh and unique."

Katie Kneeland, a Mableton resident, is the Creative Director at Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem. An Atlanta-based actress and singer for over 20 years, she was the Creative Director at Agatha's: A Taste of Mystery before it closed, and she worked as an actress there for 12 years. Kneeland performed many corporate murder mysteries and improv shows and also co-wrote two shows there, during her tenure. She has worked in film, television and theater, for her entire career. She is "Really excited to be bringing live, interactive, theatrical comedy back to Atlanta audiences!"

Kneeland notes, "My favorite French food is chicken Cordon Bleu which I have enjoyed every time I watch the show at Petite Violette! I absolutely love France and French food. Both times I visited France, when I couldn't remember or find the French word when speaking French, I spoke English with a French accent which made everyone laugh! I didn't even realize I was doing it!"

Decatur resident, Danielle Bryn, 31, portrays the character of Madison Grace, a high school student doing a history report on the 1920's. "Her favorite activities are posting on the 'gram and asking too many questions," says Bryn. Though she's been acting in murder mysteries for about a year now, this is her first show with the Murder, Mystery, and Mayhem cast. About Bootleg Bedlam, Bryn says, "Usually, murder mystery shows are very interactive with the audience. Our audiences have been amazing! They really commit to their roles, and I love playing off of them. Watching people have fun and laugh out loud live, in real time, is definitely exhilarating."

Roswell resident, Emily Merkle, 57, also plays Madison Grace (the two women rotate weekends). An almost 30-year veteran murder mystery actress, she loves connecting with an audience, bringing laughter and playing whacky, fun characters. "My favorite thing about comedy murder mystery shows is watching the audience members perform their roles, and watching other audience members watch their fellow audience members perform their roles. I also love that we really make it so that almost anyone can be the killer. If they read their audience parts really well and just bring the house down, we've been known to rewrite the ending so they can be the killer, only to have them be able to perform one more time!"

Jamie Moore, 50, of Tucker, plays Tommy Gun Tommy and Officer Connor O'Connor, two extreme characters with some true level of depth. With a background in television, film and commercials, he has been doing murder mysteries with a focus on improv for about 25 years.

Moore says, "One of my favorite aspects of this style of theatre is the intimacy with the audience. They are a part of the show, and when there are audience members who enjoy bringing life to their characters, without changing their lines, it's magical fun! Then there are times when things just kind of fall apart, because a volunteer is a tad nervous or just gets lost in the reading of their part or a technical glitch, and then working to bring things back together, while maintaining character, is also a very fun challenge."

"I enjoy the particular style of murder mystery that we do here because they are always funny, break from the typical detective/clue style, involve lots of pop culture referential material, and they are so interactive that anything can and does happen, but we still produce this polished product that is a unique experience for everyone involved," explains Moore.

Anson Romney, 22, of Decatur, also plays Tommy Gun Tommy and Officer Connor O'Connor. This is his first time acting in a murder mystery, and he says it's been an absolute blast. "I absolutely LOVE stories and storytelling. They have always captivated me from a very young age. However, the main reason I love acting is getting to navigate a range of emotions. Emotions that I don't necessarily want to/ have the capacity to deal with myself as Anson, but I can navigate and learn from them while playing a character. It helps me learn about myself even though I'm playing an individual completely separate from me."

Romney continues, "My favorite thing about murder mystery is the fact that if it is done right, it is extremely entertaining. Through the shows I've done so far, it is so fun to see even some stubborn teenagers come in with frowns on their faces not wanting to be there that leave smiling and laughing because they couldn't help but give into the silliness of the show. It is just a good time for everybody involved."