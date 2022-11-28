Live Arts Theatre Announces Full Cast For AMERICAN SON

Live Arts Theatre has announced the full cast for "American Son" by Christopher Demos-Brown. This regional premiere of the play has been more than three years in the works, and the cast and crew are excited to share it with local audiences.

Leading the production are LeTitia Sloan as Kendra Ellis-Connor and R. Chandler Bragg as Scott Connor. The cast is completed by Santiago Vargas as Officer Paul Larkin and LAT Pro Company member D Norris as Lieutenant Stokes.

Rodney Johnson, the newest member of the LAT Pro Company leads the production as director, while BJ Barrett serves as production stage manager.

"American Son touches many avenues of life such as interracial relationships, being the product of an interracial relationship, different levels of profiling both by those in power as well as the public." said Johnson. "It forces us to take a deeper look at ourselves as individuals and ask ourselves, "have I ever been guilty?" If so, now what?"

The production is part of a season of site specific shows about moving forward in the face of adversity.

About the Show

An estranged bi-racial couple must confront their feelings about race and bias after their son is detained by the local police following a traffic stop incident.

This production is recommended for an audience ages 16 and up due to severe adult language, adult topics, and moderate violence. Audience is cautioned that the production contains racially charged language and an audio depiction of a shooting.

The show opens January 20, 2023 at the Pinckneyville Community Center, with tickets starting at $15.

The Pinckneyville Community Center is located at 4650 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Berkeley Lake GA 30096.