Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Limited-Time FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Inspired Drinks To Be Featured At The General Muir

pixeltracker

These drinks are available on the regular menu at each restaurant through Nov. 14.

Nov. 5, 2021  
Limited-Time FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Inspired Drinks To Be Featured At The General Muir

Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta has teamed up with The General Muir to celebrate the arrival of Fiddler on the Roof at the Fox Theatre as part of Broadway in Atlanta's 40th anniversary season. With Jewish roots of its own, The General Muir will be whipping up two limited-time drinks inspired by the show. The delicious day-and-night drinks will be available at both of their locations through Nov. 14. Tickets are available by visiting FoxTheatre.org.

These drinks are available on the regular menu at each restaurant through Nov. 14. "Fiddler on the Roof" plays the Fox Theatre Nov. 9-14 as part of the Broadway in Atlanta 40th Anniversary Season. Tickets are available at FoxTheatre.org.

For more information on Fifth Third Bank Broadway in Atlanta, visit broadwayinatlanta.com.

To learn more about The General Muir, visit thegeneralmuir.com and read more about its Jewish origins at "The Origin of The General Muir"

Limited-Time FIDDLER ON THE ROOF Inspired Drinks To Be Featured At The General Muir

Join Team BroadwayWorld

Are you an avid theatre goer in Atlanta? We're looking for people like you to share your thoughts and insights with our readers. Team BroadwayWorld members get access to shows to review, conduct interviews with artists, and the opportunity to meet and network with fellow theatre lovers and arts workers.

Interested? Learn more here.


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Tina Magnet
Tina Magnet
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Jagged Little Pill Logo Lapel Pin
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Damned Long-Sleeve
Jesus Christ Superstar Unisex Damned Long-Sleeve

More Hot Stories For You

  • WATCH: DOCTOR WHO: TIME FRACTURE Featurette Released
  • Sedos to Present DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS at the Bridewell Theatre
  • Fundraiser Announced for Dancer Jessica Meegan
  • Complete Cast Announced For THE MUSICAL THAT GOES RIGHT!