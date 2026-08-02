The Overture Series Returns With Partnership With Roswell Cultural Arts Center

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After a three-year hiatus from producing full-scale musicals, The Overture Series is proud to announce its return through an exciting new partnership with the Roswell Cultural Arts Center and the City of Roswell.

Beginning in 2027, productions will also be presented in collaboration with Music by Tritone, featuring the acclaimed Tritone Orchestra. This artistic partnership brings together three organizations to create a unified performance experience. The relaunch marks a significant new chapter for the company, whose last full production, The Light in the Piazza, was presented by Cobb PARKS in 2023.

The inaugural Roswell season will feature Stephen Schwartz's Pippin in April 2027, followed by Stephen Sondheim and James Lapine's Pulitzer Prize-winning masterpiece Sunday in the Park with George in October 2027. Together, these productions reflect The Overture Series' commitment to presenting artistically ambitious musicals that celebrate exceptional musicianship, creative storytelling, and meaningful collaboration. The new partnership also creates expanded opportunities for performers, musicians, designers, technicians, and creative professionals throughout the metro Atlanta region while offering audiences distinctive programming not commonly found elsewhere in the area.

'For the past three years, we've been waiting for the right moment to bring The Overture Series back to full-scale productions, and I truly can't imagine a better way to begin this next chapter,' says Jono Davis, Artistic Director. 'I'm incredibly grateful to David Crowe, Al Stilo, and the Roswell Cultural Arts Center for believing in our vision, and to Music by Tritone for bringing the extraordinary artistry of the Tritone Orchestra to these productions. The Overture Series has always been rooted in collaboration. This partnership allows us to provide meaningful opportunities for Atlanta performers, musicians, designers, and creatives while producing work through a unique medium. I hope audiences not only experience compelling theatre, but also see what happens when organizations come together with a shared commitment to supporting local artists and creating something truly special for our community.'

Since its last full-scale production, The Overture Series has remained active through a series of successful collaborations across the region, including sold-out monthly cabarets with The Alley Stage, partnerships with the City of Marietta, the City of Lawrenceville, and the Marcus Jewish Community Center of Atlanta (MJCCA) in Dunwoody. Those collaborations reinforced the organization's founding belief that the strongest artistic experiences are built through partnership, and the new relationship with the City of Roswell, Roswell Cultural Arts Center, and Music by Tritone represents the next evolution of that vision. Together, the organizations look forward to creating inspiring musical theatre experiences that enrich the cultural landscape of metro Atlanta while providing artists with meaningful opportunities to create, collaborate, and connect with new audiences.

Pippin runs April 16-18, 2027 and Sunday in the Park with George runs October 22-24, 2027 at the Roswell Cultural Arts Center. For more information: overtureseries.com

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