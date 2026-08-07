 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express

Performances will run now through August 30, 2026.

By:

Actor's Express is continuing its 38th season with the Tony Award-winning play Choir Boy by Academy Award winner Tarell Alvin McCraney and directed by AE's Associate Artistic Director Amanda Washington. Performances will run now through August 30, 2026. Check out all new photos from the show below!

Pharus struggles to find his place at The Charles R. Drew Prep School for Boys, an esteemed institution committed to shaping the future of young Black men. This year, however, his talent has earned him the honor of leading the school's renowned choir—an opportunity that calls upon him to be a leader to his peers and earn the respect he so craves. Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Oscar-winning writer of Moonlight, weaves together joyous gospel music with a coming-of-age story unlike any that you've witnessed before.

When asked why he believes Actor's Express' audience will love Choir Boy, AE Artistic Director Freddie Ashley said, “Actor's Express audiences love great stories about self-discovery. Tarell Alvin McCraney's Choir Boy is one of the most beautiful and emotionally resonant plays in his remarkable canon. It transcends the coming-of-age trope with its heartfelt and thoughtful examination of one young man's heroic journey of self.”

This cast is led by Brandon L. Smith as Pharus (AE's Girl from the North Country; True Colors Theatre's Cinderella; Alliance Theatre's The Boy Who Kissed the Sky). Returning to the AE stage is Barry Westmoreland as David (AE's A Strange Loop), Jontavious Johnson as Bobby (AE's Blues for an Alabama Sky), Clinton Harris as Headmaster (AE's A Strange Loop) and William S. Murphey as Pendleton (AE's Downstairs and Little Shop of Horrors). Returning to Choir Boy after being a part of Steppenwolf Theatre's 2022 production of the show is Matthew Lolar as AJ. This powerhouse ensemble also includes Andrew Goodall as Junior and Deshawn Williams, Kendall Mekhi Williams, James Patrick (AE's Urinetown and Everybody's Talking About Jamie) and Thomas Boyce in the ensemble.

Photo Credit: Casey Gardner Ford

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Kendall Mekhi Williams as ensemble, Brandon L. Smith as Pharus, Matthew Lolar-Johnson as AJ

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Jontavious Johnson, Brandon L. Smith, Barry Westmoreland, Matthew Lolar-Johnson, Andrew Goodall

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Clinton Harris as Headmaster

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Andrew Goodall as Junior, Jontavious Johnson as Bobby

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Brandon L. Smith as Pharus, Matthew Lolar-Johnson as AJ

Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express Image


Barry Westmoreland as David

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on Actor's Express
Upcoming Shows
Choir Boy
Choir Boy
8/6 - 8/30/2026
i never asked for a gofundme
i never asked for a gofundme
10/1 - 10/25/2026
Recent Articles
Review: CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express
Review: CHOIR BOY at Actor's Express
8/11/2026
Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express
Photos: CHOIR BOY is Now Playing at Actor's Express
8/7/2026
Need more Atlanta Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS

2026 Season in Atlanta 2026 Season
Marietta Theatre Company (1/22-8/22)
All Shook Up in Atlanta All Shook Up
Marietta Theatre Company (8/13-8/22)
Choir Boy in Atlanta Choir Boy
Actor's Express (8/06-8/30)
Celtic Thunder's Keith Harkin in concert with Cailini in Atlanta Celtic Thunder's Keith Harkin in concert with Cailini
Academy Theatre (11/08-11/08)
Other Desert Cities in Atlanta Other Desert Cities
Merely Players Presents (11/06-11/22)
Guess Who's Coming to Dinner in Atlanta Guess Who's Coming to Dinner
Merely Players Presents (6/04-6/20)
From The Ashes Birth and Rise of Hip Hop in Atlanta From The Ashes Birth and Rise of Hip Hop
7 stages Theater (8/27-8/30)
Gavin Adcock in Atlanta Gavin Adcock
Enmarket Arena (10/30-10/30)
The Wiggles in Atlanta The Wiggles
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (8/16-8/16)
Gary Owen in Atlanta Gary Owen
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center (9/26-9/26)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets