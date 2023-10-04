Jump Into Fall At With Aurora Theatre This October

Fall is in full swing at Aurora Theatre with a month of music, comedy, Halloween entertainment and a 5K race for the entire family to enjoy! Aurora Comedy Nights is set to kick off the month with celebrity comedian, Henry Cho. Drag-oween promises a bewitching evening with Atlanta’s fabulous queens, including Nicole Page Brookes from RuPaul’s Drag Race. Festival del Día de Los Muertos returns for a celebration full of color, music, food and dance.

Attendees will boogie to “September” as they listen to The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience presented by Ray Howard Band, featuring Aurora Favorite Eric Moore. For the youngest crowd, the Halloween Magic Show is set to delight; and aspiring thespians of all ages can sign up for acting classes throughout the month.

SOUTHERN CIRCUIT OF INDEPENDENT FILMAKERS

Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

The Only Doctor tells a contemporary story of rural healthcare in the United States as it centers on Dr. Karen Kinsell, who for nearly 20 years has been the only doctor in a Southwest Georgia county. With production taking place from the beginning of 2019 through 2021, what’s captured is a rural healthcare experience before, during and after one of the greatest pandemics in history. Over this time, the film turns into a David and Goliath story, featuring a small-town doctor and a powerful medical university, which reveals the inequities of rural healthcare and how money, politics and convenience determines who does and does not receive medical care.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets: $5

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

"Black Barbie" provides an insightful exploration of the diversification of the iconic pop-culture figure, revealing the real story behind the transformation through the perspective of Mattel insider Beulah Mae Mitchell. The documentary sheds light on the intersection of merchandise and representation while highlighting the empowering journey of Black women to amplify their voices and stories. Southern Circuit Tour is funded in part by South Arts in partnership with the National Endowment for the Arts.

AURORA THEATRE

Saturday, Oct. 14

Check-in: 11 a.m.

Race start: 12 p.m.

Tickets: $40

Aurora Theatre invites families to lace up their sneakers and head to the Lawrenceville Arts Center for this annual fun “run!” A race like no other, the Annual 0.5K is a quick jaunt (or leisurely saunter if preferred) from the LAC to Slow Pour Brewing Company. Participants will receive a race shirt, get refreshed at the hydration bacon station halfway through the 0.32 miles, and then celebrate with frosty beverages at the finish line. All proceeds from this event benefit Aurora Theatre.

AURORA COMEDY NIGHTS

Thursday, Oct. 19 at 7:30 p.m.

This show is SOLD OUT

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Aurora Theatre welcomes back nationally renowned comedian, television and film star Henry Cho. This comedy superstar has made Lawrenceville his favorite Atlanta-area stop on his national comedy tour. Good. Clean. Fun.

AURORA CHILDREN’S PLAYHOUSE

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets: $7

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Aurora Children’s Playhouse welcomes back magician Arthur Atsma for a special Halloween-themed performance! It’s not necessarily magic, but Arthur Atsma has a way of making tickets disappear, therefore reservations are strongly recommended for this popular performance!

LAC LIMITED ENGAGEMENT

Saturday, Oct. 7 at 7 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Earth, Wind & Fire is one of best-selling bands of all-time with over 90 million records sold. Their music combines genres including jazz, R&B, soul, funk, disco, pop, EDM, Latin and Afro pop to create their distinct iconic sound. This show celebrates the famous group and their innovative, precise instrumentation, soulful vocals and energy that changed the pop music landscape. The Earth, Wind & Fire Experience presented by Ray Howard Band, featuring Aurora Favorite Eric Moore, includes all of their top hits including “Shining Star,” “September,” “Got To Get You Into My Life” and many more. Time to boogie!

Wednesday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

The music of Motown is a part of the fabric of the American experience and a beloved musical style that stands for the sophistication, soul and intelligence of the black man. At this cabaret show, top local performers will present some of Motown’s most timeless melodies live and in-person as a tribute to musicians like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, The Four Tops, The Temptations, Smokey Robinson and The Jackson 5 who graced the label with their extraordinary talent. How Sweet It Is!

Friday, Oct. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

This event is FREE

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Rated R

Brews & Views movies nights are adult-themed fun, looking back at some of the best cult classics of the silver screen! This Halloween, Aurora Theatre presents the quintessential 1981 horror-comedy “An American Werewolf in London” to the big screen at Lawrenceville Arts Center. Blending its two genres, writer and director John Landis delivers an experience that feels truly alive with great characters—whether they’re the cagey villagers or the charming young Americans. The horror is thrilling, relentless and inventive while the humor comes just at the right time to ease the tension—and it’s best accompanied with a cold alcoholic beverage!

Saturday, Oct. 21 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

The band Chicago is one of the longest running and best-selling bands of all time with 37 albums and over 100 million records sold. Chi-Town Transit Authority is a tribute band dedicated to reproducing an authentic “Chicago” concert experience with a tight horn section and dynamic harmonies. With the show including hits like “25 or 6 to 4,” “Saturday in the Park,” “Feelin’ Stronger Every Day” and “Does Anybody Really Know What Time It Is” audiences can expect all of their Chicago favorites!

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $25

Clyde & Sandra Strickland Grand Stage

Audiences are invited to experience the electrifying energy of Lady Gaga brought to life by Atlanta’s premier tribute band, Bad Romance. From the infectious pop hits like “Just Dance” and “Poker Face” to the emotional ballads like “Million Reasons,” Bad Romance covers all of Lady Gaga’s biggest hits, complete with intricate choreography, dazzling costumes and stunning effects to create an unforgettable experience.

Led by the dynamic and talented frontwoman, Lisa Peterson, this band is made up of some of the most skilled and experienced musicians in the industry including Eric Hogan on guitar, Mike Odenbrett on bass, and John Martin on drums. Bad Romance also includes a troupe of live professional dancers to bring even more excitement and energy to the stage.

LAC GLOBAL

Tuesday, Oct. 31

Tickets start at $20

Metro Waterproofing Main Stage

Audiences will dress up to get down at this fang-tastic adults only Halloween celebration featuring Nicole Paige Brooks from Season 2 of RuPaul’s Drag Race! After multiple sold-out shows over the summer, Brent Star and some of Atlanta’s most fabulous Queens are ready to put the LAC under their spell at Drag-oween, a show full of tricks and treats. The show will celebrate the spooky season with music, dancing, fashion, cocktails and scary-good performances.

TEATRO AURORA

Saturday, Oct. 21

4 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Tickets are FREE

Suwanee Town Center

Take in Hispanic culture with Teatro Aurora and the City of Suwanee at this celebration of music, dance and community in the Suwanee Town Center! Performers include Alma Mexicana, Calo Gitano, Mariachi Jaliciense and the Atlanta Salsa All-Stars, with hosting by Williams Martinez from Pulso ATL. Audiences are encouraged to bring their own chairs and dress for the weather as the event will happen rain or shine.

Saturday, Oct. 28 at 11:30 a.m.

Tickets are FREE

It’s that time of the year again! Aurora Theatre’s annual Festival del Día de Los Muertos is here! Visit the LAC to enjoy this wonderful cultural tradition full of color, music, food and dance. Celebrations include performances from Picadilly Puppets, Alma Mexicana, Danza Azteca, We Love BuHi Orchestra, Mariachi Buhos de Oro and more.