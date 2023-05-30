Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's THE WILD PARTY Honored With Global Telly Award

The globally-recognized Telly Awards announced this week The Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's streaming production THE WILD PARTY has been the recipient of a Telly Award for Best Long-Form Entertainment in the record breaking 44th Annual Telly Awards.

The Telly Awards honors excellence in video and television on across all screens and is judged by leader from video platforms, television, streaming networks, production companies and including Adobe, BBC World Service, Netflix, Dow Jones, Complex Networks, Jennifer Garner, A&E Networks, Hearst Media, Nickelodeon, National Geographic Society, ESPN Films, RYOT, Partizan and Vimeo.

COBB PARKS' Jennie T. Anderson Theatre produced Andrew Lippa's THE WILD PARTY as part of the theatre's third season of concert musicals. Featuring a cast of 13 actors and 9 musicians, this concert streamed June 17-19, 2022. Upon release, the show received critical acclaim and was nominated for several local awards, with Cole Spivia winning BroadwayWorld's Best Costume Design award.

"The caliber of the work this season coming from creators such as the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre truly has reflected the theme of breaking out and standing out," said Tellys Executive Director Sabrina Dridje. "Our industry is experimenting with new technologies like never before, crafting truly compelling stories to draw attention to some of the world's most pressing issues, and companies big and small are turning to more sustainable practices to break the cycle of past production processes."

Jono Davis, the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre's Artistic Director facility coordinator, adds his sentiments, "Our goal was to create a hybrid of live theatre and filmmaking unlike anything seen in Atlanta theatre. In a time when patrons are exhausted from streaming content, we wanted to produce something different and innovative for our community. We are very honored the work of Cobb PARKS is being seen on this level. We thank our patrons who made this show the best-selling streaming product yet."

Today's winners announcement caps a year-long celebration of creators and talent who truly stand out during a time when the ubiquity of screens brings more clutter than quality into our lives. These are the creators and innovators who spotlight diverse voices, who are building a more sustainable industry, and who break through the static with their creativity.

In function of this, a series of new categories were introduced to reflect and celebrate ways in which video is being used as a force for good and the ways in which emerging technologies are pushing the boundaries of innovation. New categories this season included Virtual Art Direction, Use of Motion Capture, and Digital Environments alongside new honors in Pro Bono, CSR, and Video Journalism to celebrate ethical, philanthropic, and educational work.

This was a record breaking year with nearly 13,000 entries from across the globe and top video and television content producers such as Airbnb, Audible, BET Networks/BET Digital, BritBox, Disney, FEMA, Gaumont, Golden State Warriors, MediaMonks, NASA, National Geographic Society, Netflix, Paramount, PBS Digital Studios and more.

The full list of the 44th Annual Telly Awards winners can be found at Click Here.

About Cobb PARKS' Jennie T. Anderson Theatre Cobb PARKS owns and operates the Jennie T. Anderson Theatre, a 606-seat performing arts venue in Cobb County, GA. The facility plays host to several theatrical, dance, musical, and educational organizations. Cobb PARKS also produces several drive-in performances, live concerts, virtual content, and festivals throughout the year. Most notably, the southeast's only concert musical series is produced by the Cobb PARKS' Jennie T. Anderson Theatre. This award-winning series showcases rare musicals in concert form and highlights their scores by featuring large orchestras and local professional actors.

The Telly Awards is the premier award honoring video and television across all screens. Established in 1979, The Telly Awards receives over 12,000 entries from all 50 states and 5 continents. Entrants are judged by The Telly Awards Judging Council-an industry body of over 200 leading experts including advertising agencies, production companies, and major television networks, reflective of the multiscreen industry The Telly Awards celebrates. Partners of The Telly Awards include Green The Bid, SeriesFest, Video Consortium, Ghetto Film School, We Are Parable, Future of Film, NAB, Stash, NYWIFT, Production Hub with support from The Commercial Director's Diversity Program.

