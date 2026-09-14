JAMES AND THE GIANT PEACH to Savannah Stage Company

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Savannah Stage Company will continue its 2026 Season of Liberation with a theatrical adaptation of Roald Dahl's beloved classic, James and the Giant Peach. The production opens September 18th at the historic Tybee Post Theater, offering three public performances including a special sensory-friendly show and a free family lawn party.

Sensory Friendly Performance

SSC will present a sensory-friendly performance on Saturday, September 19th at 3pm, designed specifically for audience members with autism, sensory sensitivities, or other neurodivergent conditions.

The performance will be led by Registered Behavior Technician Clarae Tinti and Board Certified Behavior Analyst Kody Jones, professionals trained in Applied Behavior Analysis who support individuals with developmental and behavioral challenges. Modifications for this performance include reduced sound levels, dimmed house lights remaining on throughout, removal of strobe lighting and audience-facing effects, freedom for guests to talk and move as needed, designated quiet areas, and freedom to use ABA devices and other accommodations.

Free Family Fun Day and Lawn Party

The Saturday, September 19th performance schedule includes a Family Fun Day from 11am to 3pm with a free lawn party featuring family-friendly activities, the Kona Ice truck, games, and the chance to meet the cast. The noon performance is open to all audiences, and the 3pm sensory-friendly performance follows.

The Cast

The ensemble brings Dahl's classic characters to life. Kirsten Cordova plays James, last seen in SSC's ROE, Wade Gonsoulin, last seen in ROE and Blackbird, plays Grasshopper, longtime SSC company members Brandon Adams, plating Centipede, and Johnny Scott, playing the Earthworm, welcome SSC newcomers Nicole Borysowicz and August Starling, playing Ms. Ladybird and Miss Spider, respectively. They are supported by SSC company member Naomi La-Ronde King and Beau Cayton serve as rehearsal swings and understudies.

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