Inaugural ATL SketchFest Announce Sketch Groups Performing During Festival

Sketchworks Comedy, Atlanta's award-winning live sketch comedy company and organizer of the Inaugural ATL SketchFest, have narrowed down all the submissions to select which groups will be performing in the sketch comedy festival later this month. The groups, and their home town, are as follows:

Thursday, September 26: Broke and 30 (Atlanta, Ga)

(S)Laughter House Comedy (Gainesville, FL)

4th Ward (Atlanta, Ga)

Friday, September 27: More Than Cousins (Atlanta, Ga)

Moon Police! (Atlanta, Ga)

Unstoppable Failure (Greensboro, N.C.)

Saturday, September 28: The Scene Shop (Atlanta, Ga)

Non-Violet Offenders (Atlanta, Ga)

There will also be a very special headlining guest to close out the festival Saturday night. "The laughter spilling out of our team watching submissions from around the country was fantastic," said ATL SketchFest co-organizer Jillian Walzer. "Having a unique variety of funny was important and I love we are bringing just that to the SketchFest stage!"

Each group is in competition for a cash prize of two hundred-one dollars and ninety-nine cents ($201.99). Judges are being finalized, but at present include Jen Kelley (Casting Director with Big Picture Casting), Brian Bremer (Actor and instructor at Atlanta Voiceover Studio), and Cathy Poley (writer/director for role-playing web series "The Campaign").

Tickets can be purchased online at www.freshtix.com/events/atl-sketchfest

Tickets will also be available at the door.

Festival Tickets are $15 online / $18 at the door. Tickets to Saturday's Panel Discussions are $10. Passes to all 3 days are also available.

ATL SketchFest is accepting comedy video shorts (maximum 5 minutes) to run during the festival. Submission website is: sketchworks.brushfire.com/events/456041

Deadline for comedy short submissions is Sunday, September 8 at 11:59:59PM.

Pulp Atlanta is located at 668 11th Street NW. Ph. 470-494-3352 www.PulpAtlanta.com

Founded in 2001, Sketchworks Comedy features some of Atlanta's top working comedy writers and performers. Sketchworks Comedy's current cast and alumni have gone on to write for network TV shows and perform in film, television, and stage productions. As opposed to unscripted improv, Sketchworks Comedy performs short, written sketches and shorts, and celebrates comedy writers every bit as much as comic actors. Shows (excluding kid and teen shows) are not generally suitable for children under 16, and people with no sense of humor. Sketchworks Comedy also conducts classes in sketch writing and sketch acting. Sketchworks Comedy is produced by owners Julie Shaer and Brian Troxell. For more information on shows and classes, visit www.sketchworkscomedy.com





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You