House Of Waters to Perform at Elm Street Concert Series

On July 27th a dedicated trio of musicians, House of Waters, journeys to Elm Street Cultural Arts Village's Lantern Series. The tenth and final installment in the inaugural outdoor concert series displays the mingling of musical genres from all around the world, including West-African, jazz, psychedelic, indie rock, classical, and more.

Brooklyn-based House of Waters is described as "unlike anything you've heard before" (Salt Peanuts) and a "rare and beautiful gem," (All About Jazz). This isn't surprising considering the unique backgrounds of each member. Max ZT, playing the hammered dulcimer, sharpened his skills in Senegal, where he studied the Mandinko technique with the Cissoko griot family, and in India, where he received a grant to study under the santoor master Pandit Shivkumar Sharma. Moto Fukushima, six-string bassist, has a background in jazz improvisation, Western classical music, and the African-inspired music of South America. Ignacio Rivas Bixio, drummer born in Buenos Aires, Argentina, mixes South American rhythms with powerful fusion beats. The trio is able to expertly utilize their varying backgrounds to create beautifully blended sounds.

The ability of the band is apparent through their many accomplishments. In 2018, House of Waters performed four tours of Europe, their first tour in India, and numerous shows and festivals in America. They have also composed the score for an Emmy-winning documentary on ESPN, E:60, and have shared the stage with some of the most influential musicians including: Pandit Ravi Shankar, Victor Wooten, Tinariwen, Jimmy Cliff, Snarky Puppy, Karsh Kale, and more. "House of Waters is incredibly eclectic and unique. How often do you see a dulcimer, especially played in a different way than the American style," states Elm Street's Executive Director, Christopher Brazelton. "It's an audio experience you won't want to miss."

The outdoor concert is a one-night engagement on Saturday, July 27th at 7:30pm. House of Waters is appropriate for all ages to attend. Families, friends, and co-workers alike will enjoy a musical experience that features a sound quite like no other in the area. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own food and drinks (no outside alcohol) and decorate their tables. Reformation beer and a variety of wines will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org.

Photo Credit: Michael Flanagan





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You