High School Musical Theatre Students Take Stage At 2019 Shuler Awards

It's the biggest night of the year for Georgia high school musical theatre students nominated for the 2019 Shuler Hensley Awards. The awards event-named for the Atlanta-born Tony Award winner who is emcee of the evening's Broadway-style production-includes winners recognized as the best of the state's high school musical theatre students and schools during 2018-19.

Fashioned after the Tony Awards, the 17 Shuler Award categories include nominees from 60 schools across the Peach State. The leading actress and actor winners will travel to New York as Georgia's entrants for a national competition on Broadway in June, with merit scholarships and professional opportunities up for grabs.

Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, 2800 Galleria Parkway. Thursday, April 18 - Red Carpet Arrivals from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; Awards Event from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to students in grades K-12 through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre including field trips, Master Classes, family programs, and the annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrated as The Shuler Hensley Awards ("Shuler Awards"). Since inception in 2007, ArtsBridge served more than 350,000 students from 58 Georgia counties, plus students from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more and get involved visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.





