High Museum of Art to Reopen in July With New Health and Safety Procedures

The High Museum of Art will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 18, with new health and safety procedures in place. Prior to the public opening, the High will offer members and frontline workers (free with valid ID) first access to the Museum from Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 17. High has already been open exclusively for Summer Art Camp for the month of June and has implemented a series of safety measures for students, parents, and staff . In preparation for the broader reopening, the High has developed and instituted additional robust visitor procedures, including limiting number of visitors to 250 people per hour through the requirement of advance timed tickets, frequent cleaning of high-touch surfaces throughout the day, reduced summer hours, the enforcement of social distancing through floor decals and signage throughout the Museum, and access to hand sanitizing stations throughout the Museum. All public-facing staff will wear face coverings, and visitors over the age of two will also be required to wear face coverings when visiting the Museum. To visit the High:

Visitors will be required to reserve and purchase all timed-tickets online, which Guest Relations staff will scan upon arrival;

Visitors over the age of two will be required to wear a face covering;

The Museum has implemented reduced summer hours of operation: closed on Mondays, open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday through Saturday, and open 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays (no evening hours on Fridays);

Visitors may park in the Woodruff Arts Center parking deck, but no cash will be accepted, and elevators will be limited to a single family unit at any one time;

Elevators inside the museum will also be limited to a single family unit, and give preference to individuals with accessibility challenges;

The Museum shop will be open, implementing a one-way traffic model for entry and exit to ensure a maximum of 12 people in the shop at any one time;

Food and beverage will not be available for purchase on campus, and Ovation, 1280, CJ's, and the High Café will remain closed;

The Greene Family Learning Gallery and the Blackbox Theatre will be closed, and the Education Center will only be open to Summer Art Camp participants and staff;

Visitors can use the digital maps feature and Heartmatch to guide their visit, but no physical maps or Museum stickers will be available to avoid close encounters;

Visitors will not be permitted to bring large umbrellas, large bags, or luggage inside the Museum as coat check will be closed;

Touchless payment options will be available throughout the Museum to support social distancing;

No strollers or wheelchairs will be available for checkout; and

No entry will be granted to visitors showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information on the High's reopening procedures and online registration, visit https://high.org/visit/.

"It has been a joy to witness the High's spaces filled with children due to our Summer Art Camp takeover," said Rand Suffolk, Nancy and Holcombe T. Green, Jr., Director of the High Museum of Art. "We are so grateful to our members for their continued support and to frontline workers for their enduring dedication to our city, and we want to recognize them by offering first access to the galleries. As Atlanta's art museum, we look forward to welcoming our full community back to the High on July 18, and to resume providing Georgians with the opportunity to experience all that the Museum has to offer on-site, encouraging visitors, once again, to engage directly with art."

Exhibitions on view will include The Plot Thickens: Storytelling in European Print Series through Sunday, July 19 and Paa Joe: Gates of No Return through Sunday, August 16, both of which have been extended from their original run. Additionally, the ongoing exhibition Pioneers, Influencers, and Rising Voices: Women in the Collection will be on view. Murmuration by SO - IL , the sixth installation in the High's multi-year initiative, will open Friday, July 17 and remain up on the High's Carroll Slater Sifly Piazza through Sunday, November 29, 2020. The exhibition Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement Through Children's Books, originally slated to open in June, will now be on view from Saturday, August 15 through Sunday, November 8, 2020. Please visit the High's exhibitions page for updated information.

All in-person Museum events and programming are canceled through Monday, August 31, due to gathering guidelines. Visitors may participate in Second Sundays, the High's monthly free admission day, starting on Sunday, August 9. Capacity will be limited through the implementation of online, advance timed-ticket reservations to adhere to strict social distancing and gathering guidelines. No additional programming will be offered on Second Sunday. SmART Box, the High's monthly program of interactive art activities for children, will be available for new and current members during regular Museum hours.

WHEN: The High will reopen to the public on Saturday, July 18, with special priority access granted to members and frontline workers from Tuesday, July 7 through Friday, July 17. The Museum will adopt Summer Museum Hours through Monday, August 31 to support the health and safety of the Atlanta community. Summer hours of operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be no evening hours on Fridays.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Museum Shop will reopen with the Museum, implementing a one-way traffic model for entry and exit, as well as ensuring a maximum of 12 people in the shop at any one time. Summer hours of operation:

Monday: Closed

Tuesday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Wednesday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Thursday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday: 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.



WHERE: High Museum of Art

1280 Peachtree St NE

Atlanta, GA

30309

