HarkJournal.com to Host Shakespeare Birthday Events Featuring Artist and Author Stories

HarkJournal.com founder Michael Van Osch, and author of the new book Teaching HAMLET As My Father Died, Erica Cantley, will host a 3-night zoom event that brings together a diverse group of accomplished artists, authors, and entrepreneurs who have been inspired by William Shakespeare's work, in one way or another, to bring their own creativity to life.

In honor of the Bard's birthday month of April, these virtual events will take place on Monday nights at 7:30 pm EST, on April 5th, 12th, and 19th, 2021, and will feature six guests per night. All three evenings are free to the public and registration is available on HarkJournal.com.

The format will include hearing about each guest's project, discussing their "Shakespeare moment" and the role they see for the Bard in the 21st Century. Time permitting questions will be taken from audience members.

The guest list includes (may be subject to change):

Thomas Brazzle (Filmmaker Infinite Jest Series, actor, writer)

Debra Ann Byrd (Actor, playwright Becoming Othello, producer)

Paula Marantz Cohen (Author Of Human Kindness: What Shakespeare Teaches Us About Empathy, Professor Drexel University)

Ian Doescher (Author The Star Wars Shakespeare Series; founder Shakespeare 2020 Project)

Melissa Friedman (Artistic Director EPIC Theater Group of Harlem)

Peter Garino (Artistic Director Shakespeare Project of Chicago, actor, director, filmmaker By Help of Devils)

Devon Glover (The Sonnet Man hip hop artist, writer, educator)

Mya Gosling (Cartoonist "Good Tickle Brain")

Rodney Hakim (Actor, writer, host New York Shakespeare)

Conor Hanratty (Host The Hamlet Podcast)

Alexa Alice Joubin (Author Shakespeare & East Asia, Professor George Washington University)

Ariana Karp (Artistic Director Int'l Shakespeare Center, actor, director - Radio Shakespeare Lab)

Wendy Lennon (Founder/Coordinator "Shakespeare, Race & Pedagogy Conference", Ph.D. student Shakespeare Institute, teacher)

Rebecca Northan (Actor, improviser, theatre director/creator An Undiscovered Shakespeare/Undiscovered Sonnets at The Stratford Festival)

Madeline Sayet (Actor, director, playwright, Where We Belong at Woolly Mammoth)

David Serero (Actor, producer, opera singer)

Constance Swain (Actor, American Shakespeare Center company member)

Angus Vail (Entrepreneur, The Detroit Container Globe)

Register for the events at HarkJournal.com. Please direct questions and press inquiries to Michael Van Osch at info@harkjournal.com