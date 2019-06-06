Handful of Registration Spots Remain Open for The College Audition Workshop Series

Summer Programming from ArtsBridge Foundation kicks off in earnest this month, with a handful of registration spots still available for the Director's Boot Camp, Music Theatre Intensive and The College Audition Workshop Series.

ArtsBridge Foundation offers two of these professional development options for high school students, with the Music Theatre Intensive and The College Audition Workshop both new for 2019, as well as the return of the popular Director's Boot Camp for adults. Online registration is available via ArtsBridgeGA.org/summer-programming.

The Music Theatre Intensive, a three-day series on June 11-13, is designed for high school grades nine through 12 who wish to hone their skills in acting, singing, dancing and other on- and off-stage elements. Taught by established theater professionals, the concentrated workshop provides experiential skills building and culminates in a final, student-produced showcase. In the Performance Track of the Intensive, acting the song, dance technique, ensemble work, audition preparation and business skills sessions are also included. Auditions are not required to participate. The registration is $275.

The Director's Boot Camp, which also takes place June 11-13, is intended for arts educators and other K-12 theater professionals/community directors to prepare their students for "Performance with Purpose" while learning tips and tricks for successful musical theater productions. Directors in attendance will learn baseline knowledge as well as creative approaches successful productions through maximizing time, equipment, volunteers, costumes, props, technology and more on limited budgets. Registration is $75 for three days.

The College Audition Workshop Series - open to high school students grades nine through 12 - includes five classes held in sequence on Aug. 23-24, Sept. 14, Oct. 19 and Nov. 16 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each date. Students join Juilliard-educated vocal coach Tim Evanicki, who teaches students how to avoid costly and time-consuming mistakes during the college application/audition process. The course includes guidance on choosing a smart list of colleges to ensure the best possibility of acceptance, choosing the right audition materials to suite performance style, navigating the "Unifieds Maze" and wading through acceptance letters and scholarship opportunities available to college applicants. One-hour private coaching is also available (and included in one-hour sessions) from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on class dates. Participants also enjoy access to the STAR Audition App. Registration is $600 for all five classes, with payment plan options available.

ArtsBridge Foundation is dedicated to providing quality arts education and community programs that engage, motivate, inspire, and elevate the next generation of artists and arts supporters. ArtsBridge provides arts education opportunities to students in grades K-12 through programs at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre, including field trips, Master Classes, family programs, and the annual Georgia High School Musical Theatre Awards celebrated as The Shuler Hensley Awards ("Shuler Awards"). Since inception in 2007, ArtsBridge served more than 350,000 students and educators from 58 Georgia counties, plus students from Alabama, Tennessee, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina. ArtsBridge Foundation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. To learn more and get involved visit ArtsBridgeGA.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Atlanta Stories

More Hot Stories For You