HOLIDAY ROAD Expands To Two Additional Markets For The First Time Ever This Season

Television Production and Event Industry veterans Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert and Bobby Rossi announced today that Calabasas' renowned Holiday Road holiday experience will expand to two additional markets for the first time ever this year in Atlanta and Virginia.

The enchanting walking trail filled with illuminated lights, larger-than-life holiday installations and iconic holiday scenes will dazzle visitors across the country, providing a safe and festive outing for guests of all ages.

Tickets for the must-see, over-the-top production are on sale now at https://holidayroadusa.com/

Holiday Road is the premiere holiday attraction. Expansive grounds filled with eye-catching, twinkling lights and festive installations will welcome visitors as they meander through the winding trail in each city. Guests will be transported into a winter wonderland complete with everything from the North Pole, Elf Village, Gingerbread Lane, light tunnels, Christmas tree forests, and much more!

"We're thrilled to introduce our annual Holiday Road holiday event in an even bigger way this year by expanding to two new markets this season in Virginia and Atlanta," said Holiday Road founding team members Ben Biscotti, Tony Schubert, and Bobby Rossi in a joint statement. "We can't wait for guests across the country to experience the magic of Holiday Road and fully immerse themselves in an unforgettable winter wonderland."

Holiday Road is committed to ensuring the safety of all patrons and staff. The event encourages attendees to follow all health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of Covid-19. To see what measures the staff will be taking, visit the Health & Safety page.