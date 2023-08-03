HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Extends at Actor's Express

Performances run through August 27.
Due to popular demand, Actor’s Express has extended its production of John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch through August 27, 2023. Performances of Hedwig and the Angry Inch are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturday August 5th and 19th at midnight and Sunday August 20th and 27th at 2pm. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.
Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask
Text by John Cameron Mitchell
Directed by Quinn Xavier Hernandez
Musical Directed by Bucky Motter
Choreographed by Precious West
July 20-August 27, 2023 at Actor’s Express
Join “internationally ignored” rock singer Hedwig as she searches the world for stardom and love in this groundbreaking musical that has become one of the great cult classics of all time. A rock and roll explosion for anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will have you singing along and unleashing your own inner rock star. Hedwig is directed by Quinn Xavier Hernandez and features music direction by Bucky Motter and choreography by Precious West.
Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469. Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.
Regular ticket prices start at $45.
Student tickets are always $20.
Discounts for seniors 65+, groups and active or retired military.
Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for best pricing.
Recommended For You