HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Extends at Actor's Express

Performances run through August 27.

By: Aug. 03, 2023

POPULAR

CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour Photo 1 CIRQUE MUSICA HOLIDAY WONDERLAND Will Embark on Nationwide Tour
Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour Photo 2 Video: Inside Rehearsal For MJ THE MUSICAL on Tour
Entertainer Robert Ray And Star-Studded Cast Bring BROADWAY AT PIEDMONT & TENTH To Club 10 Photo 3 Entertainer Robert Ray And Star-Studded Cast Bring BROADWAY AT PIEDMONT & TENTH To Club 10 Atlanta
BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes To Lawrenceville Arts Center This August Photo 4 BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING MUSICAL Comes To Lawrenceville Arts Center This August

HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH Extends at Actor's Express

Due to popular demand, Actor’s Express has extended its production of  John Cameron Mitchell’s Hedwig and the Angry Inch through August 27, 2023. Performances of Hedwig and the Angry Inch are Wednesdays through Saturdays at 8 PM, Saturday August 5th and 19th at midnight and Sunday August 20th and 27th at 2pm. Tickets start at $45 and may be purchased online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469.

About Hedwig and the Angry Inch

Music and Lyrics by Stephen Trask

Text by John Cameron Mitchell

Directed by Quinn Xavier Hernandez

Musical Directed by Bucky Motter

Choreographed by Precious West

July 20-August 27, 2023 at Actor’s Express

Join “internationally ignored” rock singer Hedwig as she searches the world for stardom and love in this groundbreaking musical that has become one of the great cult classics of all time. A rock and roll explosion for anyone who has ever felt like a misfit, Hedwig and the Angry Inch will have you singing along and unleashing your own inner rock star. Hedwig is directed by Quinn Xavier Hernandez and features music direction by Bucky Motter and choreography by Precious West. 

Purchase tickets online at actors-express.com or by calling 404-607-7469. Group pricing is available. For info, email tickets@actorsexpress.com.

Regular ticket prices start at $45.

Student tickets are always $20.

Discounts for seniors 65+, groups and active or retired military.

Ticket prices are subject to availability. Order early for best pricing. 




RELATED STORIES - Atlanta

1
The Whitney E. Houston 2nd Annual Legacy Of Love Gala Set For Next Month Photo
The Whitney E. Houston 2nd Annual Legacy Of Love Gala Set For Next Month

On August 9, The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and Primary Wave Music, will present, with Sony Corporation of America as the premium partner, the 2nd Annual Whitney Houston Legacy of Love Gala, in celebration of what would have been Whitney's 60 birthday. The gala will be held at the St. Regis Hotel in Atlanta, Georgia.

2
Actors Express Announces Season 36 Featuring EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE And More Photo
Actor's Express Announces Season 36 Featuring EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE And More

​​​​​​​Actor's Express announces its 36th season of sensational, fearless work, including two musicals, a World Premiere and two plays by well-loved playwrights with Atlanta connections. AE will also mount its third annual co-production with Oglethorpe University Theatre and will also welcome back Atlanta singing legend Libby Whittemore for her annual holiday concert.

3
ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Starring Craig A Meyer Premieres At Mur Photo
ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Starring Craig A Meyer Premieres At Murray Arts Center, August 12

Internationally acclaimed Elton John tribute artist Craig A Meyer will debut ELTON BILLY & BARRY-THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a night of classics from three of the greats, at the Murray Arts Center in Kennesaw on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm.

4
ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Comes to the Murray Arts Center Photo
ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS Comes to the Murray Arts Center

Internationally acclaimed Elton John tribute artist Craig A Meyer will debut ELTON BILLY & BARRY—THEY WRITE THE SONGS, a night of classics from three of the greats, at the Murray Arts Center in Kennesaw on August 12, 2023 at 7:00pm. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet Video Video: HIGH SCHOOL MUSICAL Series Showrunner Teases 'Biggest' Season Yet
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever Video
Arielle Jacobs Knows That Audiences Need HERE LIES LOVE Now More Than Ever
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY Video
Rhea Perlman & Company Celebrate Opening Night of LET'S CALL HER PATTY
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character Video
Alex Newell Reveals How They Relate to Their SHUCKED Character
View all Videos

Atlanta SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Once On This Island
Marietta's New Theatre In The Square (7/21-8/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Definition Association
Push Push Arts (8/18-8/20)VIDEOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time
Merely Players Presents (9/15-10/01)CAST
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Nerd
The Lionheart Theatre Company (9/08-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Cemetery Club
The New Depot Players (9/21-10/01)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Real Estate Show
Breathing Storytellers (5/04-6/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Wake
Atlanta Shakespeare Tavern (8/13-8/27)PHOTOS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Deathtrap
The Lionheart Theatre Company (11/03-11/19)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Paisley Sisters' Christmas Special
ART Station (12/07-12/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Real Housewives of Marietta
Marietta Theatre Company (8/18-9/02)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You