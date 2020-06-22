Fox Theatre Debuts Digital Behind The Scenes Series, Launching End Of June

Article Pixel Jun. 22, 2020  

Fox Theatre debuts digital Behind the Scenes Series, launching end of June. Biweekly virtual tours help theater and community stay connected during temporary closure

While the historic venue remains temporarily closed in light of COVID-19 concerns, The Fox Theatre is opening its doors virtually to fans through a new digital Behind the Scenes series, set to debut by the end of June.

The biweekly series will explore areas of the not often seen by guests - from the Hospital Room and backstage to its Archives and Projector Room. Fans can look forward to a peek at some rarely seen parts of the 90-year old Atlanta landmark.

Fox Theatre Debuts Digital Behind The Scenes Series, Launching End Of June


Related Articles View More Atlanta Stories   Shows


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 3
  • Out Front Theatre Company Presents 'Standing on Ceremony: The Gay Marriage Plays'
  • Shana Tucker Concert Rescheduled to July at Woodstock's Elm Street Cultural Arts Village
  • The American Traditions Vocal Competition Announces New Event Series PORCH PARTIES and Free Community Concert