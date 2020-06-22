Fox Theatre debuts digital Behind the Scenes Series, launching end of June. Biweekly virtual tours help theater and community stay connected during temporary closure

While the historic venue remains temporarily closed in light of COVID-19 concerns, The Fox Theatre is opening its doors virtually to fans through a new digital Behind the Scenes series, set to debut by the end of June.

The biweekly series will explore areas of the not often seen by guests - from the Hospital Room and backstage to its Archives and Projector Room. Fans can look forward to a peek at some rarely seen parts of the 90-year old Atlanta landmark.

