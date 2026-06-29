Fox Gives Selects Four Georgia High Schools for 2026–27 All-Access Pass Program

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Fox Gives, the philanthropic arm of the historic Fox Theatre, announced that Cedartown High School, Cross Keys High School, New Manchester High School and Rome High School have been chosen for the 2026–27 All-Access Pass program. The yearlong initiative creates a space for students to connect with industry professionals and explore the arts and entertainment careers.

Since its launch in 2024, All-Access Pass has engaged more than 200 students across Georgia. Open to Title I public high schools within a 150-mile radius of the Fox Theatre, the program provides job-shadowing experiences, hands-on learning, production workshops and mentorship opportunities. This year's participating schools span urban and rural communities, including Atlanta, Cedartown, Douglasville and Rome.

Over the years, students have engaged with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, Disney's The Lion King, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the Center for Puppetry Arts and The Broadway League, gaining firsthand exposure to the many roles that shape the performing arts industry.

"Live entertainment is powered by far more than the performers audiences see on stage," said Leigh Burns, director of community partnerships at the Fox Theatre. "Through All-Access Pass, students gain firsthand insight into the creative, technical and operational roles that bring live entertainment to life while helping cultivate the next generation of industry leaders."

All-Access Pass also recognizes outstanding participants through annual scholarships. For the 2025-26 program year, Mike Leon Martinez of Pebblebrook High School received a $10,000 scholarship, and Olivia Bowen of Dalton High School received a $4,500 scholarship.

"One of the most rewarding parts of this experience was watching students realize how many opportunities exist within the entertainment industry," said Robert Connor, director of the Cobb County Center for Excellence in the Performing Arts at Pebblebrook High School. "They gained a deeper understanding of the talent and teamwork required while discovering career paths they may never have considered."

For Martinez, All-Access Pass helped turn his strong interest in scenic technology into a career goal. He plans to attend the University of North Carolina School of the Arts, where he was accepted into the competitive Design and Production program with a concentration in scenic technology.

For Bowen, the program reinforced her goal of using the arts to support others. She plans to attend the University of Georgia, where she will major in occupational therapy and minor in musical theatre. Through her work, she hopes to help individuals with disabilities build confidence and self-expression through the arts.

Together, their journeys reflect the mission of All-Access Pass, which helps students explore careers in arts and entertainment while building meaningful connections that extend beyond the program.

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