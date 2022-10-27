FIRST VOICES FESTIVAL To Begin On November 19

7 Stages, Turtle Island Trading, Zintkala Zi PowWow and the Little 5 Points Business Association join forces to bring the inaugural First Voices Festival to the people of Little 5 Points. A Celebration of Indigenous cultures, this festival includes an outdoor PowWow with Native American performers and vendors, an Art of Activism meal and dialogue, plus an evening of performances with Singer-songwriter Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle on 7 Stages' Mainstage.

The goal of First Voices Festival is to provide Indigenous artists a platform to share their stories, art, and culture while promoting diversity, equity, and inclusivity to help people better understand how choices today can impact generations to come.

The First Voices Festival PowWow will be held at the Little 5 Points Soccer Field on November 19 from 9 am - 5 pm. The daytime events include Native American flutists, dancers, drummers, vendors, and dialogues with the Grand Entry at noon. Traditional elements of the PowWow will be led by the Emcee Buffalo Yellowbird, Headlady Nikki Crisp, Headman Paul Wilson, Host Drum Group Southside, and includes traditional dances: Men's Fancy, Women's Fancy Shawl, Jingle Dress, Golden Age, Tiny Tots and more!

The PowWow will be curated by Buffalo Yellowbird, who is also the Master of Ceremonies. Buffalo is a member of the Lakota Sioux Nation and he is a seasoned curator. For over five years, he has sponsored and organized PowWows in many locations, such as Dickson, Tennessee; Athens, Alabama; and now Atlanta, Georgia.

When the PowWow gates close at 5 pm, we will gather for a complimentary Art of Activism meal and dialogue at the Wrecking Bar Brewpub. Art of Activism brings together community experts, artists and patrons for powerful conversations about social justice, othering, and the prevalence of intolerance.

This Art of Activism discussion is about the misinformation around Indigenous cultures in modern day society. 7 Stages Theatre has resided on the Muscogee (Creek) land for over 40 years along with many businesses in our Little Five Points neighborhood. While communities across Atlanta have a responsibility to consider what reparations may look like for them, at 7 Stages we examine our role in the arts community, engage in vital conversations and connect across our differences. We strive to create a brave space for Indigenous voices, stories, and leadership, with honored guest Muscogee (Creek) elder and fine flute maker, William Harjo. Tina Reyes (Apache) of Rez Juice, will be providing a complimentary meal!

Following a full day of events, 7 Stages will host an evening of performances on its Mainstage featuring Shelley Morningsong with Fabian Fontenelle. Singer/songwriter and flute player Shelley Morningsong (Northern Cheyenne and Scandinavian) is a seven-time Native American Music Awards winner, including 2019 "Artist of the Year." She has recorded seven albums of her soulful contemporary compositions and has written theme songs for nonprofits One Nation Walking and Electro-Magnetic Health. Shelley also teaches online and conducts workshops at festivals. In this performance, she is joined by her husband Fabian Fontenelle (Zuni/Omaha), an original member of the American Indian Dance Theatre. Evening Performance tickets range from $10-$40 at 7Stages.org

Turtle Island Trading is an Indigenous owned store located in Little Five Points, offering authentic Native American made jewelry, arts, and crafts to residents and visitors of Atlanta.

Since 1979, 7 Stages has brought local, national, and international emerging artwork of social, political, and spiritual importance to Atlanta audiences. For over 40 years, artists of all kinds have found 7 Stages to be a haven in the support and development of new works and methods of collaboration.

7 Stages is a non-profit company where we produce social, political, and spiritual work as well as present works from other parts of the world. We're also a rental house, meaning lots of theatre companies around Atlanta and beyond can rent our space for their productions.