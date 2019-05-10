FAMILY BONDED A Gospel Musical Stage Play Premieres This Fall

May. 10, 2019  

FAMILY BONDED A Gospel Musical Stage Play Premieres This Fall

A family of four siblings, abandoned by their mother as youngsters and raised by their older sister, face even more challenges in the Family Bonded, but find strength through the power of prayer.

This gospel musical is loaded with feel-good numbers and inspirational message about family and faith. See this spiritually uplifting production at the 3D Complex in Lithonia GA.

Written by Chris Fields

Show are Friday Show 9/20/2019 starts at 6:30pm, Saturday Show 9/21/2019 Early Show starts at 2:00pm, Saturday Show 9/21/2019 Evening Show starts at 6:30pm

Tickets are available at eventbrite.com



