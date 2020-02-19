FAIRY TALE SCRATCH Comes to Dad's Garage

Dad's Garage has announced the opening of a scripted show bringing a new level of physical performance to the Dad's Garage stage. "Fairy Tales Scratch" combines fast-paced comedic storytelling, Parkour (physical stunts such as flipping, jumping, and swinging on set pieces), and a live band creating the soundtrack for the action onstage. Written and directed by Kevin Gillese, former artistic director for the theatre, this show reimagines classic fairy tales for a modern, adult audience.

This show was originally presented in 2013 as "Effed Up Fairy Tales," and was created by Gillese and his writing partner Arlen Konopaki using their popular improv style called "Scratch." In this method of storytelling, multiple characters and unrelated storylines intertwine to create an entirely new story. Characters like Little Red Riding Hood, the Wolf, the Three Little Pigs, Jack, The Giant and his Wife, and Puss in Boots inhabit a fairy tale world darker than folks may remember. For example, Jack's story focuses on a descent into villainy and his murderous plans for the Giant. (Not quite a storybook ending.) This show (and all of its cursing and vulgarities) is firmly intended for adults.

"Fairy Tales Scratch" also features elements of jukebox musicals, with a live band playing a variety of popular music's guilty pleasures. This show takes joy in celebrating the gems on "the wrong side of taste."

This show will feature an American Sign Language interpreted performance on Saturday, April 18.

Founded in 1995, Dad's Garage Theatre Company has grown from a small volunteer led organization to a thriving mid-size theatre led by professional artistic and administrative staff that includes over 300 volunteers and performers. We now entertain more than 33,000 people each year in Atlanta, at public events across the state, and at improv festivals across the continent. In addition to outrageous original productions, Dad's Garage produces improv shows year-round, educates young improvisers in a high school outreach program, and facilitates classes and workshops for the general public.





