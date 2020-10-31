Elm Street Cultural Arts Village Presents WE'RE ALL CHOCOLATE

Date & Time: November 22nd, 2020 at 7:00pm.

On November 22nd, Elm Street Cultural Arts Village brings together a 'sweet' comedy show just for you - "We're All Chocolate," hosted by Jessica It's All Good. The show will feature some fun and crazy stories from her life, while hitting certain topics surrounding race head on. She will have you rolling on the floor laughing (and with social distancing in-person OR from your own home digitally via a livestream) there will be plenty of space to do that!

"Jessica It's All Good, who has performed with us and has helped host our annual Last Laugh competitions, has her own original stand-up comedy special prepared for you," says Executive Director Christopher Brazelton. "You can either come up in-person until seats are sold out, because we will be socially distant, or you will be able to stream safely from your living room thanks to New Haven Productions. Both will be live and we are thrilled to have this unique experience."

When asked about what she wants audiences to take away from the show, Jessica It's All Good said that, "Love is the answer. At the end of day, everyone just wants to be happy and that comes from a place of love. We spend so much time focusing on what's negative and that's really unhealthy. But if we could take the time to love each other better, I think that the world would be a better place. Love is the answer, and laughter is a good way to get there."

The stand-up comedy special is a one-night event on Sunday, November 22nd at 7:00pm. "We're All Chocolate" is recommended for ages 12+ due to content. Audiences in-person or online will enjoy a night filled with laughs and enjoyment. Concessions, Reformation beer, and wine will be available for purchase.

Tickets are on sale now at www.elmstreetarts.org and will not be sold at the door.

Sunday November 22nd - 7:00pm

